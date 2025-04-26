Marlins vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bet for Saturday, April 26
Saturday's MLB action will wrap up with a late-night showdown between the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners.
The Marlins beat up on the Mariners on Friday night, beating them by a final score of 8-4. The Marlins can get back to .500 with a win tonight, but it's the Mariners who are set as significant favorites.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game, including my favorite wagers.
Marlins vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (-110)
- Mariners -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Marlins +198
- Mariners -240
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
Marlins vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 26
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Marlins Record: 12-13
- Mariners Record: 14-12
Marlins vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Connor Gillispie, RHP (0-2, 6.75 ERA)
- Seattle: Luis Castillo, RHP (2-2, 4.44 ERA)
Marlins vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet
- J.P. Crawford OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+250) via FanDuel
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm betting on J.P. Crawford to have a big game:
J.P. Crawford has got off to a strong start for the Seattle Mariners this season, racking up 20 hits in 25 games for a batting average of .263 and an on-base percentage of .398, the best mark on the team amongst players who have made at least 11+ appearances.
Tonight, he and the Mariners will face Connor Gillispie of the Marlins, who has an ERA og 6.75 and a WHIP of 1.417 on the season. All we need is for Crawford to record at least two total bases tonight, and we'll cash this +250 ticket.
Marlins vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
The OVER cashed in last night's interleague matchup, and I'm going to bet on a similar result tonight. These two offenses have been two of the hottest in the Majors. Over the past 14 days, the Mariners rank third in the Majors in OPS, and the Marlins are right behind them, coming in at fifth in that stat. The Marlins are also third in batting average over the past 14 days at .286.
On top of the hot offenses, neither starting pitcher has had a good start to their respective seasons. Connor Gillispie of the Marlins has an ERA of 6.75, and Luis Castillo has a disappointing ERA of 4.44.
All signs point to tonight being another high-scoring affair.
