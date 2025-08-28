Marlins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 28
The New York Mets needed a three-game sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies to get back in the hunt for the NL East, and that's exactly what they did, taking down the Phillies in three straight games and now sit just four games back from the division lead.
They'll look to keep that momentum going when they take on the Miami Marlins in a four-game series over the weekend.
Marlins vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (+105)
- Mets -1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Marlins +200
- Mets -250
Total
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-120)
Marlins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Miami: To Be Announced
- New York: Clay Holmes, RHP (11-6, 3.60 ERA)
Marlins vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 28
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only), FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Marlins Record: 62-71
- Mets Record: 72-61
Marlins vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Juan Soto OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120) via BetMGM
Juan Soto has been hot lately, recording a hit in four straight games. We're going to ride his how streak tonight and bet on Soto to record at least two total bases at +120. Soto has a .261 batting average in August, including six home runs.
Marlins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Betting on the Mets seems like the only way to go in this game. They're finally over their slump, and they're ready to go on a run. Since the All-Star Break, the Mets rank third in the Majors in wRC+, behind the Blue Jays and Brewers. They also have an OPS of .786 in that time frame.
The Marlins, on the other hand, rank 20th in wRC+ in that time frame with an OPS of just .707.
Clay Holmes gets the start for the Mets tonight, and he's been solid of late, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. I'll back New York to win by margin tonight.
Pick: Mets -1.5 (-125) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
