Marlins vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 7
The Miami Marlins are eight games under .500, but they’ve been surging as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games to move into third place in the NL East.
The East appears to be a two-team race between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, and that’s evident by looking at some of the other division races in the National League. Cincinnati, for example, is fourth in the NL Central despite being two games over .500.
On Monday, the Reds will aim to win the series opener against Miami with Brady Singer (4.36 ERA) on the mound against Janson Junk (3.62 ERA).
Oddsmakers have set the Reds as the favorite in this matchup, but they’ve dropped six of their last 10. Can they turn things around at home, where they are five games over .500 in 2025?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to target in the prop market, and my game prediction for Monday’s action.
Marlins vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (-172)
- Reds -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Marlins: +118
- Reds: -144
Total
- 9 (Over -116/Under -104)
Marlins vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Janson Junk (2-1, 3.62 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Brady Singer (7-6, 4.36 ERA)
Marlins vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, FDSFL
- Marlins record: 40-48
- Reds record: 46-44
Marlins vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Stowers is worth a bet against the Cincinnati pitching staff and Brady Singer:
Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers hit three home runs in his six games last week, and he’s looking to build on that on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds and right-handed pitcher Brady Singer.
Singer has given up 10 home runs and has a 4.36 ERA in 17 starts this season, and the Cincy bullpen has struggled at times, allowing 43 homers as a unit in 2025.
That sets up well for Stowers, who has crushed 16 homers in 2025 while posting a .280/.352/.514 slash line. Stowers has also hit all of his home runs against right-handed pitching.
The 27-year-old has homered five times in his last 12 games (11 starts), and he should remain hot in a pretty favorable matchup on Monday.
Marlins vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
This season, the Marlins are the best team in MLB on the run line, going 52-36, and they’re 25-12 as road underdogs.
So, this is a pretty favorable spot to get the Marlins against a starter in Brady Singer that has struggled at times in the 2025 season, ranking in the 21st percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast.
Miami has been rolling as of late, ranking 10th in MLB in OPS and third in team ERA over the last week. While the Reds have been a better team at home than they have been on the road, they are just 9-8 straight up with Singer on the mound.
Junk has led Miami to a 4-4 record in his eight outings, but the Marlins have either won or lost by one run in six of those games.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see them cover once again in this series opener.
Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-172 at DraftKings)
