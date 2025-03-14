Marquette vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big East Tournament Semifinal
Marquette and St. John's played in a thriller in their regular season finale with the Red Storm edging out a slim 86-84 victory.
Now, the two teams will face each other one week later with a berth in the Big East final on the line. Marquette squeaked out a win against Xavier in the quarterfinal while St. John's blew past Butler. Can the regular season champion Red Storm avoid the upset? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Marquette vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Marquette +4.5 (-110)
- St. John's -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Marquette -102
- St. John's -210
Total
- OVER 142.5 (-115)
- UNDER 142.5 (-105)
Marquette vs. St. John's How to Watch
- Date: Friday. March 14
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Marquette Record: 23-9 (13-7 Conference)
- St. John's Record: 28-4 (18-2 Conference)
Marquette vs. St. John's Best Prop Bets
Marquette Prop Bet
- Kam Jones OVER 5.5 Assists (-118) via BetMGM
If Marquette wants to solve the puzzle that is the St. John's defense, moving the ball is going to be key to doing that which is where Kam Jones comes in. He's already averaging 6.0 assists per game and he recorded seven in their regular season meeting against St. John's. I'm surprised his assists total is set at just 5.5 for this game.
St. John's Prop Bet
- RJ Luis Jr. OVER 18.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
It's hard to look past how good RJ Luis Jr. has been lately. He has reached 20+ points in four straight games including putting up 28 points in the regular season finale against Marquette. If he keeps producing at that rate, he should have no issue hitting the over on his points total in this one.
Marquette vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick
I'm ready to die on the hill that St. John's is going to disappoint in March. Their defense is truly elite, but I simply can't trust a team that ranks 248th in the country in effective field goal percentage. A great defense can only take a team so far. If they run into a team that's able to solve that puzzle, they the Red Storm don't have an offense they can lean on.
Marquette is the much better shooting team, ranking 106th in effective field goal percentage, but can also hang with them defensively. The Golden Eagles rank 39th in defensive efficiency and fourth in all of college basketball in extra scoring chances per game, averaging +6.6.
Marquette may not win, but I think they're a great bet to keep this game close and cover the spread.
Pick: Marquette +4.5 (-110) via BetMGM
