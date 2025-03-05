Marquette vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, March 5
Marquette and UConn meet for the second time this season after the Huskies won a wild affair back on February 1st at Marquette.
The Huskies were able to offset a ton of turnovers with outlier shooting to knock off the Golden Eagles, who have been up-and-down throughout Big East play. Both teams are trying to find consistency ahead of the postseason and can jumpstart a postseason run on Wednesday at the expense of the other.
Here’s how to bet on Wednesday's conference showdown.
Marquette vs. Connecticut Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Marquette: +2.5 (-105)
- Connecticut: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Marquette: +122
- Connecticut: -146
Total: 144.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Marquette vs. Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gampel Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Marquette Record: 22-7
- Connecticut Record: 20-9
Marquette vs. Connecticut Key Players to Watch
Marquette
Kam Jones: Jones had a big game against UConn in the first meeting, scoring 22 points, but it wasn’t as efficient as the Golden Eagles would’ve liked, including missing five free throws. The engine behind the Marquette offense, Jones will look to build on his big effort on Saturday in which he scored 13 points and dished out 13 assists against Georgetown.
Connecticut
Liam McNeeley: The freshman didn’t play in the first meeting but has since returned from an ankle injury to play elite ball for the Huskies, scoring in double figures in each game while showcasing his elite shot-making as he’s shooting 37% from beyond the arc in Big East play.
Marquette vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
The first game was quite the result with UConn turning the ball over 25 times but making 63% of its three-point shots to win on the road by eight.
While Marquette has shaken off a blowout loss at Villanova, the team has been trending downwards over the last few weeks. The group may have won four of five, but those four have come against teams under .500 in Big East play.
Meanwhile, Marquette has lost its last four games against Big East teams over .500, including Connecticut, by an average margin of nearly 10 points per game.
The Golden Eagles are a willing three-point shooting team, second in Big East three-point rate, but are struggling to justify it with a 32% three-point percentage. Further, UConn is an elite perimeter denial team, allowing the second lowest 3PR in conference games as the team funnels teams inside the arc to the rim.
While Marquette may generate turnovers at a high clip again, I believe that UConn has a path to staying hot from the perimeter in this matchup as the Golden Eagles’ aggressive defense has led to a ton of open three-point shots, and the Huskies can make the visitors pay.
In a toss-up game, I’ll take UConn at home.
PICK: Connecticut -2.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
