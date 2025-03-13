Marquette vs. Xavier Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big East Tournament Quarterfinal
Two teams looking to jumpstart postseason pushes, Marquette and Xavier, meet in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.
After splitting a pair of one-possession games in the regular season, who will win the rubber match between Marquette and Xavier? In what should be a close affair, and is lined like it, let’s break it down with our full betting preview.
Marquette vs. Xavier Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Marquette: -2.5 (-115)
- Xavier: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Marquette: -142
- Xavier: +118
Total: 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Marquette vs. Xavier How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13th
- Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Marquette Record: 19-13
- Xavier Record: 22-9
Marquette vs. Xavier Best Player Prop Bets
Marquette
David Joplin OVER 13.5 Points (-108)
Joplin has scored at least 18 points in the two matchups against Xavier, and I like him to go over again as he continues to play his best ball down the stretch of the season, scoring 17 or more in the last three games.
The Marquette offense hasn’t been at its best over the last month or so, but Joplin has picked up the slack as Kam Jones adjusts to a run of bad shooting.
I’ll trust the recent form for the veteran forward.
Xavier
Daylin Swan OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-110)
Swan has 19 rebounds in two games against Marquette, and with the Golden Eagles’ propensity to not crash the glass and its porous defensive rebounding of late, the big man should have plenty of chances to feast off of misses.
Since February 1st, Marquette is 338th in defensive rebounding rate, and the Xavier defense is top five in the same time frame on the defensive glass, per Bart Torvik. With that in mind, I’m looking to target Swan as a rebounder with a reasonable number.
Marquette vs. Xavier Prediction and Pick
It was a tale of two games between these two, with Xavier winning a 59-57 matchup in Milwaukee on January 18th after losing 72-70 on December 21st at home.
While both games went under this matchups listed total, I like the over in this game.
The Golden Eagles have fallen off in a big way over the last month, getting dismantled on the defensive glass and struggling to find their shot from the perimeter, hitting 31% of their three-point shots since February 1st.
However, the team is a top 50 three-point shooting team in terms of rate in that same time frame as Kam Jones tries to find his form as a downhill threat.
I believe that the Golden Eagles can get that part of its game going in this matchup as Xavier’s interior defense has been incredibly shaky, 297th in effective field goal percentage since the beginning of February.
However, the offense has offset much of that concern by shooting 39% from beyond the arc as the team continues to play at a torrid pace and open up offense from the perimeter.
I expect Marquette to push the tempo and be willing to get into a high possession affair with the Muskeeteers in what should be a tight affair throughout. With that in mind, I like the over.
PICK: OVER 145.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
