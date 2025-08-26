Marshall vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to get back to their National Championship form in 2025 after failing to make the College Football Playoff in 2023 and then falling to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl last season.
The Carson Beck era in Georgia is over as the quarterback is now suiting up for the University of Miami, which means Gunnar Stockton is now taking over as the team's starting quarterback. He completed 45-of-64 passes for 440 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for the Bulldogs last season.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Sun Belt vs. SEC showdown.
Marshall vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Marshall +39.5 (-110)
- Georgia -39.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Marshall N/A
- Georgia N/A
Total
- Over 55.5 (-102)
- Under 55.5 (-120)
Marshall vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Marshall Record: 0-0
- Georgia Record: 0-0
Marshall vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch
Gunnar Stockton, QB - Georgia Bulldogs
With Carson Beck now at Miami, Gunnar Stockton will take over as quarterback for the Bulldogs. He has big shoes to fill with huge expectations for Georgia this season. His odds to win the Heisman Trophy at FanDuel are set at +2500, which is tied for the 11th-best odds in the country.
Marshall vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
This is a great Week 1 matchup for a Georgia team that may need some time to hit its stride this season. There's plenty of turnover on the Bulldogs roster in 2025, and Gunnar Stockton will be making just his second start of his career.
Winning this game won't be an issue for Georgia, but winning by 40 or more points demands complete domination from the opening kickoff until the final whistle, and I envision the Bulldogs needing some time to work out some kinks that come with significant roster turnover, especially on offense.
I expect Marshall to keep the ball on the ground this game and ride with Tony Mathis Jr., the former West Virginia Mountaineer and Houston Cougar.
He has averaged a solid 4.1 yards per carry in his career, and if he can find some running lanes against Georgia, the Thundering Herd can keep the final score within the number.
Pick: Marshal +39.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!