Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Texans)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. missed the team's Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams with a heel injury, and he's back on the injury report in Week 15 against the Houston Texans.
After failing to practice in a full capacity this week, the former first-round pick has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston.
This is a pretty big blow to an Arizona offense that has relied heavily on the passing game in recent weeks. With Harrison out, the Cards should rely heavily on Michael Wilson, who went off for 142 yards and two scores in Week 14 against L.A.
This season has been a frustrating one for Harrison, as he missed time after having an appendectomy only to hurt his heel in his first game back.
Overall, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has 40 catches on 69 targets for 594 yards and four scores in 10 appearances this season.
Here's a look at how to bet on this Arizona offense with Harrison sidelined for the second week in a row.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jacoby Brissett OVER 37.5 Passing Attempts (-126)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite player props for this game, and even with Harrison out, he expects Jacoby Brissett to sling the rock quite a bit on Sunday:
Jacoby Brissett has done a solid job since taking over under center in Arizona. The Cardinals haven’t necessarily gotten any results, but he’s thrown for 2,459 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts.
The Cardinals have needed to air the ball out as they’ve trailed in nearly every game this season, and Brissett has been happy to oblige.
Brissett has had at least 40 passing attempts, let alone 38, in five straight games and six of his eight starts overall. He’s blasted past this 38 number with 44, 40, 49, 57, and 44 during the five-game streak.
