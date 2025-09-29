Is Marvin Mims Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Broncos)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Mims was a late addition to the injury report with a hip injury after logging a limited practice on Friday, putting his status in question tonight.
While Mims has just six catches for 40 yards and a score in three games this season, the former second-round pick is an All-Pro kick/punt returner that is a crucial part of Denver's special teams. So, losing him just in that aspect would be a major blow.
If Mims is unable to play, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant both should see expanded roles in the Denver offense behind Courtland Sutton. Even if Mims does suit up, he's a risky player to bet on -- outside of an anytime touchdown dart throw -- because of his small role in the offense so far in 2025.
Here's a look at my favorite Broncos prop bet for this Monday night matchup.
Best Broncos Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Bengals
Courtland Sutton OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Sutton had his best game of 2025 in Week 3, catching six of his eight targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Sutton has found the end zone twice in 2025, and he’s the clear No. 1 option in this Denver offense, playing at least 77.6 percent of the snaps in every game.
Bo Nix has targeted Sutton nine, four and eight times in his three games this season, and he should look his way often against a Bengals defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Last season, Sutton averaged 63.6 yards per game, and he should be right around that number again in 2025.
