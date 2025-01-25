Maryland vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 26
Maryland is fresh off one of the most impressive wins of the Big Ten season, blowing out a short-handed Illinois team on the road by 21.
The Terps now head to Bloomington, Indiana to face the Hoosiers, who are desperate for consistency in the Big Ten this season. This will be a battle of two elite big men in Maryland’s big man Derik Queen and Indiana transfer center Oumar Ballo.
Who can navigate a league win?
Here’s our betting preview.
Maryland vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Maryland: -4.5 (-110)
- Indiana: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Maryland: -194
- Indiana: +135
Total: 149.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Maryland vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 26th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Maryland Record: 15-5
- Indiana Record: 14-6
Maryland vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Maryland
Derik Queen: The freshman continues to make waves on this resurgent Maryland roster, destroying Illinois on Thursday night to the tune of 25 points and six rebounds with four assists. Queen is versatile, showcasing deft touch and elite feel for a big man as he tries to outduel the likes of Ballo and the Indiana front court.
Indiana
Oumar Ballo: The Arizona transfer has been up-and-down with the Hoosiers. While he scored 21 and grabbed 15 rebounds against Ohio State in the second half rally, he also has dealt with shaky defense all season. He must be at his best against the Maryland front line that features a future lottery pick in Queen.
Maryland vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust Indiana at the moment. Outside of a second half overtime comeback at Ohio State, the team has lost its last three Big Ten games by an average of 19.6 points per game, including by 25 at home against Illinois.
While Maryland has struggled on the road this season, the team is bottom 25 in the country in away from home rating, per Haslametrics, I believe the team has far more versatility that can handle a sputtering Hoosiers team.
The Terps are top 40 in the country in effective field goal percentage, built around the two big lineup of Julian Reese and Queen, and sturdy on the interior as well with an elite rim defense.
Meanwhile, the Hoosiers offense is inefficient across the board and lacks the shot making to create consistent offense against the versatile Terrapins O.
I’m not trying to catch the falling knife with Indiana, I’d much rather lay it with Maryland as the Hoosiers have shown when it goes bad, it can go really bad and it can lead to blowout losses.
PICK: Maryland -4.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.