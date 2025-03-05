Maryland vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, March 5
Michigan’s thrilling Big Ten season faced some adversity on Sunday as the team was run off its home floor by Illinois on Sunday afternoon.
The Wolverines remain at home on Wednesday night with Maryland coming to Ann Arbor. The Terrapins have emerged as a high-level Big Ten team that will look to score an impressive road win on Wednesday night against a potentially vulnerable opponent.
This is the first meeting for the two, so how do the two stack up? We have you covered below!
Maryland vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Maryland: +2.5 (-118)
- Michigan: -2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Maryland: +120
- Michigan: -142
Total: 154.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Maryland vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Maryland Record: 22-7
- Michigan Record: 22-7
Maryland vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Maryland
Derik Queen: The freshman big man continues to look the part of a lottery pick in this coming summer’s NBA Draft, fresh off 23 points and six rebounds with four steals against Penn State over the weekend. He’ll have his hands full with the vaunted Michigan frontcourt of Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, but Queen has passed nearly every test to date.
Michigan
Danny Wolf: The Yale transfer has been tasked with a ton in Dusty May’s offense, essentially running point guard for the team at seven feet tall. While unique, the Wolverines' offense has been plagued by turnover woes, outside the top 330 in turnover rate. Can Wolf lead the Michigan offense past an elite Maryland defense that has a knack for generating turnovers?
Maryland vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Michigan has been incredibly fortunate over the past month to maintain its strong record. The Wolverines are 9-3 over the last 12 games, with each win coming by four or fewer and the three losses coming by double digits.
The team will have its hands full against an elite Maryland defense that ranks top five in key defensive metrics like effective field goal percentage allowed, turnover percentage, and free throw rate allowed. Further, the Terps have the size in the frontcourt between Julian Reese and Queen to keep a lid on the likes of Goldin and Wolf.
Maryland can also expose Michigan’s ball handling woes that have slipped to the bottom of the Big Ten in terms of turnover percentage. However, the offense has failed to crack 70 points over the last two games against the strong interior defense of Michigan State and the intense ball pressure of Penn State.
Michigan’s defense may not be as overpowering as the other two in a particular area, the group is 28th in effective field goal percentage as the defense can keep up with Maryland, who ranks 98th in road effective field goal percentage.
I lean towards the Terps covering on the road as small underdogs, but my preference is to bet the under.
PICK: UNDER 154.5 (-114, available at DraftKings Sportsbook)
