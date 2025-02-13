Maryland vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, February 13
Maryland has been one of the most impressive teams in college basketball this season, but it still isn't necessarily being priced like it.
The Terps are winners of five of its last six games and will look to further its standing in the Big Ten against Nebraska, who has shaken off a six game losing streak to win four straight. In that aforementioned losing streak, the Cornhuskers lost at Maryland by three. Can the team, now in better form, avenge that loss with a win?
Here’s our betting preview for this Big Ten clash.
Maryland vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Maryland: +1.5 (-110)
- Nebraska: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Maryland: +104
- Nebraska: -104
Total: 147.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Maryland vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 13th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Maryland Record: 18-6
- Nebraska Record: 16-8
Maryland vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch
Maryland
Derik Queen: Queen was limited in the team’s win against Nebraska back on Jan. 19, scoring only three points with four missed field goal attempts – he made three of his four free throw attempts – which was one of his worst performances of a stellar freshman season. The big man will look to shake off that showing and play more like he did on Sunday against Rutgers, where he dropped 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in another Maryland victory.
Nebraska
Brice Williams: The veteran forward has been taking on a high usage role this season and holding up nicely. It’s no surprise that the Cornhuskers recent four game winning streak coincides with an absurd heater from Williams, who has scored 23 or more in the four victories.
Maryland vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
This was a well contested game back on Jan. 19 that Maryland won by three at home, but I’m going to go to the home underdog in this matchup.
The Terps have struggled quite a bit on the road this season as the team is 2-5 on the road in Big Ten play this season as the team’s defense has fallen off quite a bit away from the XFINITY Center.
However, I’m more curious how the team’s offense will function in Lincoln against Nebraska’s compact defense. The Cornhuskers allow the sixth highest 3-point rate in the country, per KenPom, which is where Maryland would prefer not to shoot from. The Terps prefer to force the issue on the inside, ranking 262nd in 3-point rate this season.
The team was forced to shoot from distance in the first meeting, but it worked out nicely as the team hit 40% of its threes in the win. I don’t envision that happening on the road against a Nebraska defense that is trending upwards and has an incredibly disciplined defense.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s ball handling has been strong during the team’s winning streak, posting a 12% turnover rate that would rate among the best in the country. The team should be able to dictate its possessions against a lengthy and aggressive Maryland defense win this game outright.
PICK: Nebraska ML (-125, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
