Maryland vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 6
Maryland has proven to be one of the contenders in the Big Ten and now take its talents on the road in hopes of making a run at the top of the standings.
The Terps are in Columbus on Thursday night for Big Ten action against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who couldn’t close out a road game against Illinois last weekend. The Buckeyes are under .500 in league play, but have proven to be a tough out at times and grade very nicely as a team better than its record.
With that analytical profile, Ohio State is a small home favorite on Thursday. Let’s break down how to bet on this Big Ten matchup.
Maryland vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Maryland: +2.5 (-115)
- Ohio State: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Maryland: +110
- Ohio State: -144
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Maryland vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Value City Arena
- How to Watch (TV):Fox Sports 1
- Maryland Record: 17-5
- Ohio State Record: 13-9
Maryland vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Maryland
Derik Queen: The freshman continues to impress in the loaded Big Ten, fresh off a double-double against Wisconsin in which he scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. While he struggled to shoot from the field, he proved he can contribute in other ways. He’ll be tasked with slowing down the Ohio State pick-and-roll attack on Thursday.
Ohio State
Devin Royal: The Ohio State forward had an outstanding game against Illinois, dropping a Big Ten high 29 points to go with seven rebounds in the losing effort. The sophomore has seen his usage go up in Big Ten play, and his ability to clean the glass will be necessary against the imposing Maryland frontcourt.
Maryland vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Ohio State will need to deal with the token pressure from Maryland that is top five in Big Ten turnover percentage, but in the half court, I expect the Buckeyes to find answers at home against Maryland’s ball screen defense that has been vulnerable against mid-range jumpers.
Look for Bruce Thornton and company to get to their spots on the floor and for the Buckeyes offense to continue its steady climb on offense, evident in the team’s strong offensive showing for the first half or so at Illinois.
However, the Buckeyes may struggle to contain the likes of Derik Queen and power forward Julian Reese as the Buckeyes have struggled against length in Big Ten play. Ohio State is allowing opponents to shoot nearly 53% on 2-point shots in league play this season, up from the season long average of 48%.
Maryland’s preference to play fast should speed this game up and give a few more possessions, and with each matchup skewed towards each offenses liking, I like the game to go over the total.
PICK: OVER 148.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
