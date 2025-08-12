Massive Eagles Super Bowl Bet Hinges on Rare Repeat
Repeating as the Super Bowl champion is never easy, but one bettor just put a massive wager on the Eagles to do just that in hopes of a monster payday.
Someone at BetMGM Sportsbook dropped a $55,000 bet on the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LX with +650 odds, according to Yahoo’s Ben Fawkes. The bet would profit $357,500 if the Eagles repeat. That's been rare since the turn of the millennium.
The Kansas City Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2023-24. Previous to that, the New England Patriots were the last team to repeat in 2004-05. Those are the only two instances in the last 25 years.
The Eagles are currently tied with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens for the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +700 on BetMGM. The person who made this bet likely had to accept lower odds based on the size of their wager.
The Eagles return the core of the team that destroyed the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the sixth betting favorite to win MVP with +1800 odds at BetMGM and running back Saquon Barkley is the top betting favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year at +550 on BetMGM.
Their defense remains stacked, especially at pass rush, and they have arguably the best GM in the league, Howie Roseman, who always pulls off big moves around the trade deadline.
Their biggest competition to return to the Super Bowl out of the NFC appears to be the Detroit Lions, who are +1000 at BetMGM to win the Super Bowl. They had the best record in the NFC last season, but faltered in their first playoff game. They’re still trying to get over the hump in the NFC playoffs and reach their first Super Bowl.
There’s a sizable drop-off in Super Bowl odds for NFC teams after the Lions. The San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are all hovering around +2000 at BetMGM.
Of course, for this bet to win, they need the Eagles to win the NFC Championship and then beat an AFC team in the Super Bowl. That’s where the top favorites are.
Three of the top four favorites are AFC teams. Beyond the Ravens and Bills, the Chiefs (+800) also loom in a potential Super Bowl rematch. The Bengals (+2000) and Broncos (+2500) are next in line.
Here are the odds for every team to win the Super Bowl over at BetMGM.
2025 Super Bowl Odds
- Buffalo Bills +700
- Baltimore Ravens +700
- Philadelphia Eagles +700
- Kansas City Chiefs +800
- Detroit Lions +1000
- Washington Commanders +1800
- San Francisco 49ers +2000
- Cincinnati Bengals +2000
- Los Angeles Rams +2000
- Green Bay Packers +2200
- Denver Broncos +2500
- Minnesota Vikings +2500
- Los Angeles Chargers +2800
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3000
- Houston Texans +3500
- Chicago Bears +4000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +4000
- Arizona Cardinals +5000
- Dallas Cowboys +5000
- Seattle Seahawks +6000
- Atlanta Falcons +8000
- Jacksonville Jaguars +8000
- New England Patriots +8000
- Miami Dolphins +8000
- Indianapolis Colts +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders +10000
- Carolina Panthers +15000
- New York Giants +20000
- New York Jets +20000
- Tennessee Titans +20000
- Cleveland Browns +30000
- New Orleans Saints +30000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.