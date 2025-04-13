Masters Best Bets Today (Round 4 Picks for Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler)
Strap in, folks. We're in for a Masters Sunday for the ages. Rory McIlroy is in the driver's seat as he tries to finally complete the career grand slam, two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who out-dueled him at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst last year.
If you want to place a few live bets for Sunday's action, you've come to the right place. There are a few wagers I'm getting in on before the festivities begin. Let's dive into them.
Masters Round 4 Bets
- Byeong Hun An to Finish Top 20 (+140)
- Collin Morikawa to finish Top 10 (+120)
- Scottie Scheffler to finish Top 5 (+100)
Byeong Hun An to Finish Top 20 (+140)
Byeong Hun An will enter the final round of the Masters at T21, so any improvement by the end of the day Sunday will result in a top 20 finish. I loved what I saw from his game during Thursday's round, leading the entire field in strokes gained: approach at +3.36. If it wasn't for a bad day on the greens, He'd already be firmly in the top 20.
If he can carry his ball striking momentum into Sunday, he's going to put together another strong round and cash this bet for us.
Collin Morikawa to finish Top 10 (+120)
Collin Morikawa has no chance to win the Masters this time around, but I think he's a great bet to finish in the Top 10. He enters the final round at T14, but his tee-to-green play has been strong; it's been his short game that has let him down.
This wouldn't be the first time he puts together a strong round on Sunday at Augusta. This is a great spot for him to get another back-door top 10.
Scottie Scheffler to finish Top 5 (+100)
I'm shocked we can get the defending champion at plus-money to finish in the top 5. He's already T6, just one stroke back from a top-five spot. He's likely too far back to win a third Masters win four years, but I'd be surprised if he doesn't put together a great round and post a score. He's gaining strokes in all four major areas through the first four rounds of the event.
