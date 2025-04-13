Live Masters Betting Odds for Final Round: Rory McIlroy Sizable Outright Favorite Over Bryson DeChambeau
Oddsmakers believe the Masters is a two-man showdown between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau heading into Sunday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Course.
Despite past challenges closing major championships, including at the Masters, McIlroy is the sizeable betting favorite.
After building a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Masters behind an incredible 6-under 66 on Saturday, McIlroy is -220 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win his first green jacket and end an 11-year winless drought in majors.
DeChambeau, who made a 40-foot birdie putt on 18 to shoot his third straight round in the 60s, is second in the odds at +270 on FanDuel.
This is shaping up to be a two-man showdown with McIlroy at 12 under overall and DeChambeau at 10 under. Corey Conners is the next closest at 8 under. He’s +1600 at FanDuel to win and +1800 at DraftKings. FanDuel has better odds than DraftKings for both McIroy and DeChambeau.
McIlroy vs DeChambeau is a rematch of last year’s U.S. Open, which DeChambeau ultimately won. McIlroy missed two short putts in the final round of that event and finished one stroke behind DeChambeau.
McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship and blew a four-stroke lead after 54 holes at the 2011 Masters, shooting an 8-over-par 80 in the final round. If he can exorcise those demons and win the tournament, he would become the sixth player to win a career grand slam in golf history.
McIlroy has been in complete control of his game over the last two rounds, shooting consecutive 66s to build his advantage. He’s dominating the par 5s, making three eagles and five birdies on the week. He’s only made two bogeys and two double bogeys through 54 holes and is T2 in the field in putting, averaging 1.52 to per hole.
The only person putting better than him is DeChambeau, who’s averaging 1.41 per hole. That and his monster drives (he leads the field in driving distance) have saved him this week, as his approach numbers rank near the bottom of the leaderboard.
The question for bettors is which do you expect to continue: McIlroy dominating the Par 5s and avoiding big numbers, or DeChambeau hitting bombs and making putts. SI Golf betting insider Iain MacMillan bet on McIlroy yesterday and advised on a potential hedge today.
Here are the full list of odds via FanDuel Sportsbook heading into the final round.
Live Masters Betting Odds
- Rory McIlroy -200
- Bryson DeChambeau +260
- Corey Conners +1800
- Scottie Scheffler +3500
- Ludvig Aberg +3500
- Patrick Reed +8000
- Shane Lowry +12000
- Jason Day +15000
- Xander Schauffele +20000
- Justin Rose +25000
- Sungjae Im +50000
- Collin Morikawa +50000
- Viktor Hovland +75000
- Joaquin Niemann +100000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +100000
- Davis Riley +100000
- Nicolas Echavarria +100000
- Tommy Fleetwood +100000
- Byeong Hun An +100000
- Michael Kim +100000
- Aaron Rai +100000
- Tom Kim +100000
- Matt McCarty +100000
- Max Homa +100000
- Tom Hoge +100000
- Tyrrell Hatton +100000
- Sahith Theegala +100000
- Sam Burns +100000
- Jordan Spieth +100000
- Jon Rahm +100000
- Davis Thompson +100000
- Daniel Berger +100000
- Harris English +100000
- Zach Johnson +100000
- Denny McCarthy +100000
- Maverick McNealy +100000
- Max Greyserman +100000
- Rasmus Højgaard +100000
- Bubba Watson +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.