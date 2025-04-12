Masters Live Bets and Predictions Ahead of Round 3 (Now is the Time to Bet on Rory McIlroy)
The talk of Augusta this week was Rory McIlroy and whether or not, now, entering the Masters in his best form in a long time, will finally be able to complete the career grand slam with a green jacket. He got off to a hot start on Thursday, and the hype started to grow, but two late double bogeys derailed the momentum, and we all thought the dream was dead for another year.
That was before Friday. McIlroy came out firing and fought his way to a six-under round, exactly what he needed to get back in the mix. Now, not only is he two strokes off the lead, but he's the live betting favorite heading into the weekend. You can find the full list of live odds here.
If the golfers you bet on before the tournament began are out of the mix, it's time to place a couple of live bets. I have two players I'm ready to hop in on, one of them being McIlroy himself.
Masters Live Bets Before Round 3
Rory McIlroy +360 via BetMGM
I didn't bet on McIlroy before the tournament began. I told myself that if he wins, I'll be as happy as I would be if I had won a bet, so there was no need to place a wager on him. Now, after Friday's round, I can't keep myself from getting some action in on him. I've seen enough from him that I'm convinced he's going to finally close the deal.
McIlroy is second in the field in strokes gained approach and third in strokes gained tee-to-green through the first two rounds, which is extremely promising heading into the weekend. We saw what can happen on Friday when his short game doesn't let him down. The form he had heading into this week, he has seemingly kept that momentum going. He learned from his mistakes in the opening round, and as he's as poised as ever, seeking his long-overdue green jacket. It's time for me to buy in.
Hideki Matsuyama +4500 via BetMGM
I gave out a live favorite, so for you bold bettors out there, I'm here with a long shot look as well. Consider the 2021 Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama. After a three-under second round, he sits at T12 and four strokes back from the leader, Justin Rose.
Matsuyama is second in the entire field in strokes gained tee-to-green through the first two rounds. He has dropped 1.63 strokes per round with his putting, something that is not uncommon to happen to the 33-year-old. With that being said, if he can figure something out with his flat stick on the weekend, he has the ball striking numbers and Augusta experience to make a charge.
One strong round on Saturday and he's going to be in the mix on Sunday. If you want a live dark horse, he checks every box you want in a 45-1 long shot.
