Masters Score Predictions: What Will be the Winning Total at Augusta National?

We are just days away from the opening tee shot at the 2025 edition of the Masters, so it’s time to dive deep into this tournament.
The Masters has historically been an event that has only been won by the top favorites on the board. Few underdogs and longshots have put on the green jacket throughout the years, and I don’t expect 2025 to be any different.
With that in mind, let’s go through the top 10 golfers on the odds list. In this article, I’m going to predict the winning score as well as the final score for the top 10 golfers in the field.
The Masters Score Prediction
The Masters winning score prediction: -10
Outside of the anomaly COVID-19 year in 2020 when it was hosted in November, the winning score at Augusta has been pretty consistent. It has landed somewhere between 10 and 12 under in the past four years so it’s a pretty safe prediction to say it’ll land somewhere in that vicinity once again. With fewer trees in key areas this season due to the damage done by Hurricane Helene, I’ll predict the higher end of that range.
Scottie Scheffler (+400) score prediction: -8
I’m not going to sit here and write that Scottie Scheffler is going to have a bad tournament, but I don’t think he has what it takes this season to capture a third green jacket. He has finished in the top 10 just twice in his last five starts, and his approach numbers aren’t as god-like as they were in 2024. He’ll be in the mix, but someone else will surpass him on Sunday.
Rory McIlroy (+650) score prediction: -6
Another year, another disappointing finish for Rory McIlroy. At this point, it would take a herculean mental performance from McIlroy to overcome the demons haunting him at Augusta. Not only does he have the pressure of not winning a major since 2014, but the added pressure of having never won a green jacket and continuously being a Masters victory away from a career grand slam will be too much for him to overcome.
Jon Rahm (+1400) score prediction: E
Jon Rahm won the Masters in 2023, but let’s remember that win was sandwiched between a T27 finish in 2022 and a T45 finish last year. He has posted solid performances on LIV this year but has been held without a win. I don’t think he’ll be in the conversation on Sunday.
Collin Morikawa (+1600) score prediction: -9
Collin Morikawa checks every single box to perform well this season, but he continues to struggle mentally when he has a chance to win an event. He’s been the best statistical golfer in 2025 and he has a solid history at Augusta, but like McIlroy, overcoming the mental aspect of golf is harder at the Masters than any other event in the sport. This will be his third runner-up finish of the season.
Ludvig Aberg (+1800) score prediction: -2
I understand that Ludvig was the runner-up last season and won the Genesis Invitational in February, but I’m not impressed with his play to the point I think he’ll be in the conversation on Sunday. He has missed two straight cuts heading into this week, a bad sign for someone hoping to contend at Augusta.
Xander Schauffele (+2000) score prediction: +3
Xander Schauffele’s game is starting to find some form since returning from his rib injury, but you need to be firing on all cylinders to compete at Augusta and this won't be the season for Schauffele to do that.
Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) score prediction: Missed Cut
Bryson DeChambeau finished T6 at the Masters last season, but people forget he missed the cut two straight years before that and had never finished inside the top 20. Augusta requires a certain level of artistry that I don’t think DeChambeau has. He may rack up U.S. Opens and PGA Championships, but I don't think the Masters is his event.
Justin Thomas (+2200) score prediction: -3
Before I’m ready to say Justin Thomas is going to win a major, I need to see him get over the hump at a normal PGA Tour event. He’s almost there with two solo runner-up finishes so far season and he’ll finish under par this week, but he won’t be in the mix coming down the stretch on Sunday.
Joaquin Niemann (+2800) score prediction: E
Joaquin Niemann has been the best golfer on LIV this season, but a T33 at LIV Miami last week and his poor history at Majors throughout his career is a cause for concern. His best finish at a Major was T16 at the 2023 Masters, and that’s exactly where I expect him to land this week.
Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) score prediction: Missed Cut
Hideki Matsuyama’s game has been out of sorts since winning the Sentry in January. He has also missed two straight cuts, and his ball striking numbers have been atrocious. He'’ in abysmal form, and that’ll result in him missing the cut at Augusta for the first time since 2014.
