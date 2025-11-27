Is Matthew Golden Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Lions)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Detroit Lions due to a wrist injury.
Golden was questionable and did not play in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he did log some time on the practice field ahead of this Thanksgiving matchup.
A first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Golden has appeared in nine games, catching 24 of his 32 targets for 286 yards. He's yet to find the end zone through the air.
With Golden up in the air for Thursday's matchup here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for the Packers in this NFC North battle.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Lions
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's taking Christian Watson to find the end zone with Green Bay's receiving corps dealing with a bunch of issues:
Christian Watson Anytime TD (+210)
We’re going down the board a bit here to Christian Watson at just better than 2/1.
The Packers wide receiver has seen increased targets in recent weeks, including a team-high seven against the Vikings on Sunday. He still only has two touchdowns, both coming against the Giants, but it’s only a matter of time before he finds paydirt again.
Watson didn’t play in the first meeting this season, but was targeted seven times in each of his games against the Lions last year. I’ll take a stab at one of his targets coming in the end zone this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.