Is Matthew Golden Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Steelers)
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Matthew Golden is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hip injury.
Golden was not on the injury report last week, so it’s possible he picked up this injury in practice or in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Golden has been an important part of Green Bay’s offense this season with Jayden Reed on injured reserve and Christian Watson (knee) missing the first six weeks of the campaign. Watson may make his season debut on Sunday night, as he’s listed as questionable for this matchup.
Through six games, Golden has 18 catches (on 23 targets) for 249 yards and eight carries for 45 yards. The first-round pick has played 63.3 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps, carving out a nice role in Matt LaFleur’s offense.
If he plays on Sunday, Golden could be worth a look in the prop market against a Pittsburgh team that has struggled against the pass this season.
Still, bettors may want to wait-and-see on Golden’s status since the Packers may not provide an update until closer to tonight’s kickoff.
Best Matthew Golden Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Matthew Golden OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
If you’re going to bet on Golden, his OVER for his receiving yards is the way to go.
The rookie wideout is averaging less than four targets per game this season, but he’s been a big-play threat, averaging 13.8 yards per reception while clearing this line in three of his last four games.
Last week, Golden finished with 37 receiving yards on four catches (four targets) while playing a season-high 73.2 percent of the team’s snaps.
While his snap share may eventually take a hit once Watson is healthy enough to play his usual role, Golden is still worth a look on Sunday night against a Pittsburgh defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up the 12th-most passing yards in the league despite already having its bye earlier this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
