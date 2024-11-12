Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
Klay Thompson returns to Golden State on Tuesday night when the Dallas Mavericks face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in NBA Cup Group Play.
After winning four titles in Golden State, Thompson signed with Dallas this offseason, reshaping the Warriors roster in the process. The move was executed as a sign-and-trade that helped the Warriors land Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield — two key role players for them this season.
Golden State is off to a fast start at 8-2, and it upset the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, Dallas lost a second straight game to fall to 5-5 on Sunday.
It should be an emotional night for Warriors fans and Thompson, but who will win?
I have a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NBA Cup showdown.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +3 (-112)
- Warriors -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +120
- Warriors: -142
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mavericks vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Mavs record: 5-5
- Warriors record: 8-2
Mavericks vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – probable
- Dante Exum – out
- Jazian Gortman – out
- Dereck Lively II – questionable
- P.J. Washington – doubtful
Warriors Injury Report
- Andrew Wiggins – questionable
Mavericks vs. Warriors Key Players to Watch
Dallas Mavericks
Klay Thompson: The four-time champion is off to a bit of a slow start in Dallas, shooting just 8-for-26 over his last two games. Overall, he’s averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3. Can he have a big game in front of the Golden State crowd?
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry: An ankle injury cost Curry a few games early on this season, but he put on a vintage Steph performance in Sunday’s win over OKC. Curry had 36 points and hit 7-of-13 shots from beyond the arc in the win. Overall, he’s averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from 3 this season.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Golden State’s defense has been a major storyline so far, ranking No. 4 in the NBA through their first 10 games.
Even though the Warriors don’t have an All-NBA defender that jumps off the page, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton, and others give Golden State a ton of options to defend other guards and wings – like Doncic, Irving, and Thompson on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Mavs have been without two key rotation pieces in PJ Washington (doubtful for this game) and Dereck Lively II (upgraded to questionable for this game).
Dallas has dropped back-to-back games and is just 1-2 on the road, going 4-5-1 against the spread overall. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 8-2 against the spread and 2-1 ATS at home, potentially showing this start isn’t a fluke since they’ve won so often on the road.
This will be an emotional game for Thompson and the Warriors fans, but I think Golden State spoils his return – especially if Lively doesn’t play.
Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-142)
