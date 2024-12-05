Mavericks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5
The Dallas Mavericks are rolling over their last 10 games, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in net rating over that stretch heading into Thursday’s road date with the Washington Wizards.
Washington (2-17) has not beaten anyone but the Atlanta Hawks (twice) this season, and it’s dropped 15 games in a row after it was blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday.
Dallas also played an NBA Cup game on Tuesday, making a massive comeback in the second half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies and secure a spot as the wild card in the Western Conference for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.
Dallas is 2-0 since Luka Doncic returned to the lineup from a wrist injury, and it’s heavily favored on the road against the lowly Wizards.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Mavericks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs -14 (-108)
- Wizards +14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavs: -1100
- Wizards: +700
Total
- 234 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Bally Sports (Local)
- Mavs record: 14-8
- Wizards record: 2-17
Mavericks vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Kessler Edwards – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Jazian Gortman – out
- Naji Marshall – out
- Brandon Williams – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – questionable
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – questionable
- Kyshawn George – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Kyle Kuzma – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
Mavericks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Klay Thompson OVER 10.5 Points (-125)
Woah. This is a low line for Thompson, who isn’t exactly playing his best basketball in his first season in Dallas.
Thompson is averaging just 12.7 points per game while shooting a career-low 37.9 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3. Despite playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Klay hasn’t been able to find a consistent rhythm yet.
On the bright side, he’s facing the No. 29 defense in the NBA on Thursday night – the Washington Wizards – and is set at just 10.5 points. Even with all of his struggles, Klay has 11 or more points in 11 of his 18 games, and he’s attempting 11.9 shots per game.
Given that volume, he’s hard to fade in such a favorable matchup tonight.
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
- Alexandre Sarr UNDER 18.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)
No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr is playing a pretty big role for the Wizards this season, but he’s only cleared 18.5 points and rebounds in six of his 19 games.
The rookie isn’t the most efficient player right now, shooting just 37.7 percent from the field, and this is a tough matchup against a Dallas frontcourt that features elite defenders like Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II.
On the season, Sarr is averaging just 10.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game – good for 16.7 points and rebounds per night.
Mavericks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
There’s no way I can trust the Wizards right now – or potentially at all this season.
Washington is rightfully prioritizing the development of its younger players in an already lost season, but it’s led to some ugly, ugly results on the scoreboard.
The Wizards are just 2-7 against the spread as home underdogs this season, losing those games by an average margin of 15.0 points per game. Not only that, but Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in net rating (-15.0) this season and is 29th in the league in opponent points per game.
I simply cannot expect this team to hold Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and company in check on Thursday.
The Mavs are rolling as of late, ranking No. 1 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games and top 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating over that stretch. Many of those games came with Doncic sidelined as well.
Over that same 10-game stretch, Washington is dead last in net rating at -17.1.
This has the makings of a blowout on Thursday.
Pick: Mavs - 14 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.