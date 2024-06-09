Memorial Tournament Round 4 Matchup Bets (Take Shane Lowry to Beat Rory McIlroy)
If you're a golf bettor like I am, wagering on the final round of this weekend's Memorial Tournament may seem like a fruitless effort. Do you really want to lay -450 odds on Scottie Scheffler to maintain his four-shot lead? Probably not.
I have good news for you. There are other ways to bet on the final round of a PGA Tour event. Consider placing a few matchup bets. Also known as "2-ball bets", these wagers are on a golfer to finish with a lower score than the golfer he's paired with.
Not only does it give us something to cheer for on Sunday, but it gives us a reason to watch some of the early tee times. I've locked in two for Sunday's round that I'll share for you in this article.
Let's dive into them.
All odds in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Memorial Tournament Round 4 Matchup Bets
- Nick Dunlap +140 vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Shane Lowry +150 vs. Rory McIlroy
Nick Dunlap vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout Prediction
We took Nick Dunlap at +150 against Matt Fitzpatrick on Saturday and it was a sweat-free winner. I see no reason why we shouldn't go back to Dunlap again on Sunday. He has been quietly been playing some fantastic golf this tournament and I expect that to continue in the final round.
The 20-year-old is second to only Scottie Scheffler in strokes gained: approach this week, averaging +2.41 per round. He's also been hot with his putter, gaining +1.56 strokes on the green. If he can just straighten out his putter, he could go low in Round 4.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout has gained strokes in all four major areas, but he hasn't been extremely impressive in any. He lost strokes with his irons on Saturday which doesn't bode well for him heading into Sunday.
I absolutely love this bet at the +140 price tag.
Shane Lowry vs. Rory McIlroy Prediction
We're going to fade Rory McIlroy in the final round as he tees it up with his fellow Irishman, Shane Lowry. Lowry gained +4.44 strokes with his approach play on Saturday, which was the second most of the round next to only Scheffler. Meanwhile, Rory had a tough day with his irons, losing -0.56 strokes.
This bet is simply trying to take advantage of two golfers who are trending in opposite directions. If Lowry can carry the momentum from Saturday into Sunday, he's going to be in a great spot to beat McIlroy.
With both of these bets being at plus money, we just need one to hit to walk away with a profit. If both win, we're laughing.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!