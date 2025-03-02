Memphis vs. UAB Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
Two of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference will face-off on Sunday's college basketball slate.
Memphis sits atop the conference with a 13-2 record but UAB is just one game behind them at 12-3 and can draw even with them with a win today. Let's dive into the odds, a prop bet, and my best bet for this pivotal conference matchup.
Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Memphis -1.5 (-105)
- UAB +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Memphis -115
- UAB -105
Total
- 160.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Memphis vs. UAB How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Memphis Record: 23-5 (13-2 Conference)
- UAB Record: 19-9 (12-3 Conference)
Memphis vs. UAB Best Prop Bet
Yexel Landeborg OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-145) via BetMGM
One of the areas where UAB should dominate Memphis is rebounding. Memphis ranks just 150th in the country in rebounding. Now they have to try to defend Yexel Landeborg, one of the best rebounders in college basketball. He's already averaging 10.9 rebounds per game, so he should be in a great spot to reach 11 against the Tigers tonight.
Memphis vs. UAB Prediction and Pick
Memphis is the better shooting team of the two, but UAB's ability to create extra scoring chances could be the difference maker in this conference matchup. Look for the offensive rebounding capability of UAB to play a big role in this game. They rank sixth in the country in offensive rebounding and now they get to take on a Memphis team that ranks 309th in defensive rebounding.
UAB has also been far better when playing on their home court this season. Their average scoring margin improves from 0.0 on the road to +11.3 at home.
I'll back the Blazers to get the win.
Pick: UAB ML (-105) via BetMGM
