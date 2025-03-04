Memphis vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Memphis has wrapped up the top seed in the AAC Tournament next week and will look to fortify its seeding in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers, fresh off a thrilling road win at UAB, will stay on the road on Tuesday to face UTSA, a struggling conference foe. Can Memphis score another win against a struggling Roadrunners team, who the group will face for the first time this season? Here’s our betting preview.
Memphis vs. UTSA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Memphis: -8.5 (-115)
- UTSA: +8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Memphis: -400
- UTSA: +310
Total: 158.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Memphis vs. UTSA How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Memphis Record: 24-5
- UTSA Record: 11-17
Memphis vs. UTSA Key Players to Watch
Memphis
PJ Haggerty: The Memphis wing is well on his way to AAC Player of the Year honors, thriving in his first season with the program after transferring from Tulsa, averaging 21 points with five rebounds and nearly four assists on 49% shooting from the field.
UTSA
Primo Spears: The Roadrunners have fallen to the bottom of the AAC standings, but Spears continues to be an impressive addition to the squad this season. He is the most reliable offensive threat while providing some sound defense at times for a struggling roster. He has scored 24 or more in each of the last two games.
Memphis vs. UTSA Prediction and Pick
Sure, motivation can be in question with Memphis wrapping up the AAC title, but this is a matchup nightmare for UTSA that I’m comfortable laying the points with the road favorite.
The Tigers will dominate the shot volume battle in this one against UTSA’s porous defensive rebounding unit that ranks 353rd in the country against Memphis’s top 60 roster at winning on the offensive glass.
Memphis has suspect ball handling, which is the strength of the UTSA defense, which ranks 33rd in turnover rate, but the team’s superior shot making should offset some concerns there in addition to its sound offensive rebounding. The Tigers are tops in the AAC in effective field goal percentage, paced by a blistering 37% three-point percentage.
Meanwhile, the Roadrunners are devoid of options to score outside of Spears. Overall, the team is 246th nationally this season in effective field goal percentage and outside the top 300 in two-point percentage as well as free throw rate.
Don’t overthink it, Memphis is primed to roll on Tuesday.
PICK: Memphis -8.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
