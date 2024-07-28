Men's 100M Olympic Odds: Noah Lyles Surging, Jumps Kishane Thompson as Favorite
Don't look now, but American sprinter Noah Lyles is now the favorite to win the gold medal in the men's 100-meter dash at the 2024 Olympics.
Earlier this month, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson was favored in the opening odds over Lyles, but things have changed as the race approaches this summer.
Lyles has jumped from +165 to an odds-on favorite at -115 while Thompson has gone from +115 to +110. So, both sprinters have seen their odds increase, but Lyles now has a 53.49 percent chance of winning the gold medal based on implied probability.
Men's 100M Gold Medal Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Noah Lyles (USA): -115
- Kishane Thompson (JAM): +110
- Oblique Seville (JAM): +1000
- Letsile Tebogo (BOT): +1800
- Fred Kerley (USA): +2200
- Kenneth Bednarek (USA): +2500
- Akani Simbine (RSA): +2500
- Lamont Marcell Jacobs (ITA): +3000
- Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN): +3000
(The full odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Can Noah Lyles Win Gold at 2024 Olympics?
Over the last six summer games, a sprinter from the United States or Jamaica has won the gold medal five times. The 100-meter dash was an event that the great Usain Bolt dominated during his career, but now there is a new rivalry between Thompson and Lyles brewing in 2024.
Back in the 2023 World Championships, Lyles won the gold medal with a time of 9.83, but Thompson has run faster than him twice -- a 9.82 in the opening round of Jamaican Olympic trials and a 9.77 in the final round.
Lyles has improved on his time since 2023, running a 9.81 in London in June, but it's still not as fast as Thompson's personal best. So, it may take a historic showing from Lyles to bring home the gold for the USA.
The final for the 100-meter dash is on Aug. 4, so it'll be interesting to see if these runners show any sign of improving on their times before then.
Lyles is attempting to become the first American since Justin Gatlin in 2004 to win gold in the 100 meters.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
