Men's Wimbledon Final Odds: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face each other in the Men's Wimbledon Final for the second straight year.
Alcaraz won his second career grand slam when he beat Djokovic three sets to two in last year's final and now Djokovic has a chance to get his revenge. Alcaraz is also fresh off his third career grand slam title, winning the 2024 French Open last month.
History is on the line for Djokovic on Sunday. If he gets the win, he'll tie Roger Federer for the most Men's Wimbledon titles in history with eight.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this historic showdown.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Carlos Alcaraz -150
- Novak Djokovic +120
Total Sets:
- 3 Sets +170
- 4 Sets +145
- 5 Sets +175
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Men's Wimbledon Final Prediction
There's a belief that I hold that can be utilized across any and all one-on-one sports that I think will hold true on Sunday; If the younger of two athletes wins the first meeting, the rematch will likely have the same result. Youth generally improves as time goes on whereas the veterans tend to regress.
Of course, Djokovic beat Alcaraz twice since last year's Wimbledon Final, beating him at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati and the Nitto ATP Finals, but neither of those is Wimbledon. Now, on the grass court on the world's biggest stage, Alcaraz should have loads of confidence.
The 21-year-old is only getting better with each tournament. He has now won Grand Slams on three different surfaces and knows how to best a player like Djokovic.
Not only do I think Alcaraz wins the rematch, but I think he does it in even more impressive fashion.
Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz (-150) wins in four sets (+145)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.