Men's and Women's 4x100m Relay Odds: Team USA Widely Favored to Win Two Gold Medals
The United States will go for gold on the track once again, this time as favorites in both the men's and women's 4x100 relay.
The United States men's 4x100 relay look dominant in the first round, beating the pack by nearly a half-second in the trial. Meanwhile, on the women's side, the 4x100 team is viewed as a big favorite as well, headlined by 200 meter gold medalist Gabrielle Thomas.
The US men looked the part in its first run, posting a 37.47 time, far superior to the second best team, South Africa, that posted a 37.94 mark. As well, the women's group showed no issues either in its respective trial, running the fastest time with some space to spare ahead of the Great Britain side. The US women ran a 41.94 first run, ahead of Great Britain's 42.03.
Can the US take home gold in both medal races? Here are the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Men's 4x100 Relay Gold Medal Odds
- USA: -600
- South Africa: +1500
- Great Britain: +1800
- Italy: +2200
- Japan: +3000
- France: +5000
- Canada: +5000
- China: +5000
The men's relay team will look to take home gold as 100m champion Noah Lyles is set to step in for the gold medal race after sitting in the trial run. The team didn't win at the 2020 Olympics at Tokyo, but appear primed to take home gold in Paris this time around.
Women's 4x100 Relay Gold Medal Odds
- USA: -370
- Great Britain: +430
- France: +2200
- Germany: +2900
- Jamaica: +3100
- Switzerland: +5000
- Netherlands: +9500
- Canada: +9500
The star studded women's 4x100 team that features the 200m champion Thomas and will be anchored by 100m silver medalist Sha'Carri Richardson. This sets up a compelling final against the Great Britain team that won the other trial time.
