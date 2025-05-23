Mercury vs. Storm Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
For the second time this season, the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm will do battle, only this time it will be in Seattle.
Phoenix – despite being without star guard Kahleah Copper – beat the Storm by 22 points in the first meeting between these teams and is off to a 2-0 start in 2025.
The Storm picked up their first win of the season earlier this week, beating the Dallas Wings on Monday behind big games from Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike.
Despite losing the first meeting between these teams, Seattle is favored at home on Friday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the Storm-Mercury matchup.
Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury +3.5 (-110)
- Storm -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: +148
- Storm: -184
Total
- 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Mercury record: 2-0
- Storm record: 1-1
Mercury vs. Storm Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Kahleah Copper – out
- Natasha Mack – out
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Mercury vs. Storm Players to Watch in Prop Market
Phoenix Mercury
- Satou Sabally OVER Points
The Mercury’s offseason move for Sabally is paying major dividends so far this season. The star forward is averaging 26.0 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3.
With Cooper (knee) sidelined, the Mercury are letting Sabally run the show, as she’s taken 17 and 16 shots in her first two games to go along with 22 total free throws. That usage makes her an extremely intriguing bet as a scorer on Friday night.
Mercury vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Even without Copper, the Mercury are off to a fast start in the 2025 season, beating the Storm by 22 in their home opener before knocking off the Sparks by three on Wednesday.
Now, Phoenix is catching points on the road against the Storm?
Sign me up.
Sabally has been on fire to open the 2025 season, and the Storm aren’t nearly as potent on offense after trading away Jewell Loyd in the offseason. Seattle ranks 11th in offensive rating and 10th in effective field goal percentage this season.
While the Storm picked up a nice win over the Wings on Monday, Dallas is also 0-3 this season with a net rating of -9.8. I don’t think Seattle should be favored by more than a possession in this matchup.
Pick: Mercury +3.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.