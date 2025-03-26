Mets vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day
The New York Mets had a busy offseason, most notably signing Juan Soto, and now the expectations couldn't be higher for them as they head into Opening Day of the 2025 season.
They'll begin their season against the Houston Astros, who are hoping to be one of the top contenders in the American League. Could this Opening Day showdown end up being a World Series preview? Time will tell.
Let's take a look at the odds, props, and my best bet for this interleague showdown.
Mets vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+142)
- Astros +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline
- Mets -120
- Astros +102
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mets vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Game Time: 4:10 PM EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNY
- Mets Record: 0-0
- Astros Record: 0-0
Mets vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- New York: Clay Holmes, RHP
- Houston: Framber Valdez, LHP
Mets vs. Astros Best Prop Bets
Mets Prop Bet
- Clay Holmes UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-164) via FanDuel
Clay Holmes say his strikeout total fall from 10.1 per nine innings in 2023 to 9.7 per nine innings in 2024. Now, he has to open his 2025 season against an Astros lineup that has continuously ranked amongst the lowest strikeout rates in the Majors over the past handful of years. Now, as a starter, does he have the endurance to rack up strikeouts?
Astros Prop Bet
- Yordan Alvarez Home Run (+430) via FanDuel
Yordan Alvarez has hit 30+ home runs in four straight seasons and with little stats to cite at the start of the MLB season, let's take a gamble on the Astros' best home run hitter to get a dinger in their first game of the season.
Mets vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
I have a lot of concerns about Clay Holmes' ability to be a consistent starter in the Majors. He hasn't started a game since his rookie season in 2018, serving only as a reliever the past three years with the Yankees.
Even if he can make the transition to being a starter, it's going to be tough for him his first time out, especially against an Astros offense that knows how to score runs.
Houston has a clear pitching advantage with Valdez on the mound. Until New York can prove it can win with its current rotation, betting against them early in the year could be a profitable strategy.
Pick: Astros -120 via FanDuel
