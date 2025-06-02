Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 2
An NLCS rematch to start June? Sign me up!
The New York Mets are surging right now, passing the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL heading into Monday’s series opener in Los Angeles.
The Mets have won eight of their last 10 games and three in a row, passing the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings in the process. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are coming off a series win against the New York Yankees, although they did drop the series finale on Sunday Night Baseball.
Dustin May will get the ball for the Dodgers on Monday against Mets veteran Paul Blackburn, who will be making his first start of 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-142)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- Mets: +140
- Dodgers: -166
Total
- 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Dustin May (3-4, 4.20 ERA)
Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 2
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Mets record: 37-22
- Dodgers record: 36-23
Mets vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+155)
In his career against Paul Blackburn, Ohtani is hitting .444 with one homer and one double in nine at bats.
This is Blackburn’s first outing of 2025, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he wasn’t super sharp against one of the best offenses in MLB.
Over the last seven days, Ohtanin has six hits, four of which have been home runs. He’s smacked 22 homers overall, including 18 against right-handed pitching.
Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – that the UNDER may be worth a look in this NLCS rematch:
The New York Mets will have a new arm on the mound on Monday night, as righty Paul Blackburn will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dustin May.
The Dodgers have been one of the best offenses in baseball this season, leading to the third-best OVER record in MLB. However, the Mets have been one of the best UNDER teams in the league, going 35-21-3 to the UNDER.
So, how should we bet on this matchup?
I’m looking to the UNDER with May on the mound, as the Dodgers righty has a 4.20 ERA but has given up three or fewer runs in seven of his 10 starts. The Mets – despite their recent success – have not been great on the offensive end, ranking 17th in OPS and 20th in runs scored over the last 15 days.
However, New York’s pitching has been great, especially its bullpen, which ranks second in all of baseball with a 2.84 ERA.
There is some concern that May could have one of his blowup outings – he has a few this season – but with the uncertainty around Blackburn, I’d rather trust the Mets bullpen to keep this game under a rather high total on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.