Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Dodgers, Twins-A’s and Giants-Padres)
Monday’s MLB action features a shortened slate, but it has some awesome rivalry matchups between playoff-caliber teams in the National League.
The headliner of Monday’s action is the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets – a rematch of last season’s NLCS. New York is rolling as of late, winning three games in a row and eight of its last 10 to move into the top spot in the NL East.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, are coming off a series win over the New York Yankees, although they did drop Sunday’s series finale.
Elsewhere in MLB, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are battling for position in the NL West standings while Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan aims to keep his strong start to the 2025 season going.
I have picks for three of the seven games on Monday’s slate, including two moneyline favorites I believe will win fairly easily.
Here’s a breakdown of each bet for June 2.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-162) vs. A’s
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-180) vs. San Diego Padres
- New York Mets-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 9 (-105)
Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-162) vs. A’s
This season, Ryan has been terrific for the Twins, but he was even better in the month of May.
In five starts, Ryan led the Twins to a 4-1 record while posting a 1.86 ERA. Overall, he has just a 2.57 ERA in the 2025 season, while posting an insane 0.825 WHIP. Simply put, it hasn’t been easy to get on base against the Twins ace.
Meanwhile, the A’s are in a world of trouble. Not only have they lost nine of their last 10 and six straight, but Luis Severino and company are just 1-16 in their last 17 games. The A’s were 22-21 this season, they are now just 23-37.
Severino will get the ball on Monday, and the A’s have lost his last four starts, going 4-8 in his outings in 2025. The veteran right-hander hasn’t been terrible, posting a 3.89 ERA, but he has the worst bullpen in MLB (6.17 ERA) backing him up.
Plus, the A’s have the worst run differential in the AL at minus-110 while the Twins sit at plus-30. I can’t back the A’s to end their losing streak against a likely All-Star in Ryan.
San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-180) vs. San Diego Padres
Giants ace Logan Webb is on the mound on Monday night against the Padres, and he’s been terrific once again in the 2025 season, posting a 2.82 ERA and 2.19 FIP. Webb ranks in the 81st percentile in MLB in expected ERA, and he’s in the 80th percentile or better in strikeout percentage, barrel percentage, ground ball percentage and walk percentage.
That gives him a massive advantage over young Padres starter Stephen Kolek, who has really cooled off after a quick start to his MLB career.
Kolek didn’t allow a run over his first two starts (14.1 innings), pitching a shutout against the Colorado Rockies in just his second game of the 2025 season.
Since then, it’s been rough sledding for the 28-year-old. He has allowed 21 hits and 15 runs (14 earned) over his last three starts, posting a 7.71 ERA. The Padres are just 1-2 in those starts, and Kolek has given up at least four earned runs in each of them.
That’s not going to cut it against Webb, who has given up three earned runs or less in each of his 12 starts in 2025. The Giants also have the best bullpen ERA in baseball (2.42), so I expect them to keep the Padres in check even once their ace exits.
While the Giants are a game back of the Padres in the standings, they’ve been hard to fade at home this season. San Francisco is 17-9 in its home games, including a 3-2 mark in Webb’s five home starts.
New York Mets-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 9 (-105)
The New York Mets will have a new arm on the mound on Monday night, as righty Paul Blackburn will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dustin May.
The Dodgers have been one of the best offenses in baseball this season, leading to the third-best OVER record in MLB. However, the Mets have been one of the best UNDER teams in the league, going 35-21-3 to the UNDER.
So, how should we bet on this matchup?
I’m looking to the UNDER with May on the mound, as the Dodgers righty has a 4.20 ERA but has given up three or fewer runs in seven of his 10 starts. The Mets – despite their recent success – have not been great on the offensive end, ranking 17th in OPS and 20th in runs scored over the last 15 days.
However, New York’s pitching has been great, especially its bullpen, which ranks second in all of baseball with a 2.84 ERA.
There is some concern that May could have one of his blowup outings – he has a few this season – but with the uncertainty around Blackburn, I’d rather trust the Mets bullpen to keep this game under a rather high total on Monday.
