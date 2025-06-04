Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have split the first two games of their four-game set heading into Wednesday night’s matchup in Los Angeles.
Game 4 between these teams will be played on Thursday afternoon, but first we’ll see a pitching matchup between New York’s Griffin Canning (3.23 ERA) and Los Angeles’ Tony Gonsolin (5.23 ERA).
Canning has struggled in his last two outings, allowing eight runs over 5.2 innings of work, and things won’t get much easier against one of the best offenses in baseball. Meanwhile, Gonsolin allowed four homers in his last outing, but the Dodgers are somehow .500 in his six starts.
Oddsmakers have Los Angeles favored at home in the third game of this series,
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Mets-Dodgers.
Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-162)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Mets: +124
- Dodgers: -148
Total
- 9.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Griffin Canning (5-2, 3.23 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 5.23 ERA)
Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Mets record: 38-23
- Dodgers record: 27-24
Mets vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Juan Soto is worth a look on Wednesday night:
Mets superstar Juan Soto is starting to pick things up as of late, hitting .273 with a 1.180 OPS over his last six games. During that stretch, Soto has homered three times, pushing his season total to 11.
On Wednesday, he has a great matchup against Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin, who has allowed eight homers in six starts since returning from the injured list. Gonsolin missed all of 2024 with an injury, and he’s been shaky at times in 2025.
Soto has thrived against Gonsolin in his career, going 5-for-14 (.357) with a double, a triple and four runs batted in. He’s yet to take the Dodgers starter deep, but I think that could change tonight.
Gonsolin gave up four homers in his last start against the New York Yankees, and his ERA ballooned to 5.23 in the process.
Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
These are two of the six best teams in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season, as the Dodgers rank second in MLB and the Mets are sixth.
With both of these starters struggling entering this matchup, I think the OVER is the play in Game 3 of this series. These teams combined for 11 runs in Game 2 of this series, and they rank fifth (Los Angeles) and 12th (New York) in OPS over the last 15 days of action.
Canning had a 2.36 ERA through his first eight starts of the season, but his ERA has risen nearly a full run over his last three outings. He’s given up two, three and five runs over his last three outings despite throwing just 11.0 innings during that stretch.
Gonsolin, on the other hand, has given up four runs in each of his last three outings. The Dodgers have combined for nine or more runs in five of his six starts.
I’m expecting plenty of runs to be scored on Wednesday night.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
