Mets vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 27
The New York Mets have won six games in a row, and they have a chance to sweep the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night with ace Kodai Senga on the mound.
New York is set as a road favorite, as the Giants are set to go with a bullpen game, led by Matt Gage, on Sunday.
San Francisco’s bullpen has been one of the best in baseball in the 2025 season, posting a 3.18 ERA – behind only the San Diego Padres (3.06 ERA).
Can New York complete the sweep and remain atop the NL East standings?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday Night Baseball on July 27.
Mets vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+113)
- Giants +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Mets: -150
- Giants: +123
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -111)
Mets vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- New York: Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.79 ERA)
- San Francisco: Matt Gage (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Mets vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Mets record: 61-44
- Giants record: 54-51
Mets vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kodai Senga UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)
The Giants are averaging 8.48 strikeouts per game in the 2025 season, but they may be able to avoid a bunch of punchouts against Senga, who has not pitched deep into games since coming off the injured list.
Senga has combined for just seven innings in his last two starts, allowing four runs, eight hits and picking up five or fewer K’s in each game.
As the Mets ease their ace back into action (he’s thrown just 73 pitches or less in each game), it’s hard to bet on him to rack up a huge strikeout number. Senga has also failed to clear 5.5 strikeouts in 10 of his 15 starts this season.
Mets vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Mets have allowed just two total runs in this series, and now they have arguably their best starting pitcher on the mound on Sunday night.
I am expecting this to be a low-scoring game – these teams combined for just three runs on Saturday – especially with the Giants relying on their bullpen.
As I mentioned earlier, the Giants have the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball, and Gage has yet to allow a run in nine appearances with the Detroit Tigers and Giants so far in 2025.
While Senga’s light pitch count as of late has led to more innings from New York’s bullpen in his starts, the Mets have a top-10 bullpen ERA (3.77) so far in the 2025 season.
The UNDER has also hit in 54.5 percent of the Mets’ games this season (55-46-4). I’ll bet on a tight, low-scoring game in this series finale.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-111 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
