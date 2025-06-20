Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Phillies, Max Fried and Rangers-Pirates)
Friday’s Major League Baseball action features a loaded 15-game slate with several interesting rivalry matchups, including an NL East battle between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York is a road underdog in the matchup against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, as it has dropped six games in a row to fall into a tie atop the division.
That’s one of three matchups that I’m targeting in today’s best bets, as there is a player prop for New York Yankees ace Max Fried that is worth taking against the Baltimore Orioles.
Let’s break down all the plays for the action on June 20.
MLB Best Bets for Friday, June 20
- Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-180) vs. New York Mets
- Max Fried OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-170)
- Texas Rangers Moneyline (-183) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-180) vs. New York Mets
Zack Wheeler has been awesome for the Phillies in the 2025 season, posting a 2.76 ERA while ranking in the 96th percentile in expected ERA (2.34) and 94th percentile in expected batting average against (.199).
The Phillies are an impressive 10-4 in his 14 starts, and they deserve to be major favorites against this suddenly struggling Mets team.
Not only has New York lost six games in a row, but is 27th in MLB in OPS and dead last in runs scored over that stretch. That’s a major concern when going up against one of the best pitchers in baseball – especially with the starter the Mets have on the mound.
Blade Tidwell is set to make his second appearance of 2025, and the 24-year-old was rocked in his debut, allowing nine hits, six earned runs and three walks in just 3.2 innings of work in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
I expect Philly to roll in this matchup, as it has dropped just one of Wheeler’s outings since the start of May.
Max Fried OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-170)
New York Yankees ace Max Fried is in the mix for the AL Cy Young this season, posting a 1.89 ERA through 15 starts while leading the Yankees to a 12-3 record in those games.
On Friday, Fried is in a solid spot against the Baltimore Orioles, who rank just 18th in MLB in OPS and 23rd in runs scored so far in 2025.
I’m shocked to see this outs recorded prop for Fried at 17.5, as he’s worked through six innings or more in 11 of his 15 starts this season.
With the Yankees ending a long losing streak on Thursday, I’d much rather wager on a player prop in this game than back them to win and cover the run line in this divisional matchup.
Texas Rangers Moneyline (-183) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
The Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates have been two of the worst offenses in MLB this season, but I think this pitching matchup is too lopsided to back Pittsburgh to win at home.
Jacob deGrom is on the mound for Rangers, and he’s been lights out in the 2025 season, posting a 2.19 ERA in 14 starts. Since mid-April, deGrom has not allowed more than two earned runs in a single start, posting a 1.73 ERA over his last 11 outings.
Since the Pirates are dead last in runs scored and 29th in OPS, I have very little confidence in them scoring against the former Cy Young award winner.
Meanwhile, the Rangers aren’t much better (26th in runs scored, 28th in OPS) on offense, but they should be able to get to Mike Burrows on Friday.
Burrows enters this start with a 4.24 ERA for the Pirates, and he ranks in just the 35th percentile in MLB in expected batting average against. I’ll back deGrom and the Rangers to get the win on Friday evening.
