Mets vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 6
The New York Mets split their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and now they head into the weekend with what should be a much easier series against the Colorado Rockies.
The Mets hold on a 1.5-game lead on the NL East and now they get to take on a Rockies team that is on pace for a historically bad season, sitting at just 12-50 through their first 62 games. Let's dive into my best bets for Friday night's National League action.
Mets vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (-200)
- Rockies +1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Mets -300
- Rockies +240
Total
- Over 10.5 (-110)
- Under 10.5 (-110)
Mets vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Rockies.TV, KUSA/9News, KTVD Channel 20
- Mets Record: 39-24
- Rockies Record: 12-50
Mets vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- New York: Kodai Senga, RHP (6-3, 1.60 ERA)
- Colorado: Antonio Senzatela, RHP (1-10, 7.14 ERA)
Mets vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso Home Run (+310) via FanDuel
Pete Alonso at Coors Field seems like a cheat coach. He has an eye-popping .579 slugging percentage along with 15 home runs. Not only will he be batting at elevation tonight, but he and the Mets will get to face one of the worst starting pitchers in the Majors in Antonio Senzatela. It's an obvious bet to make, but that doesn't mean it doesn't hold value at +310.
Mets vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's National League matchup:
The Mets and Rockies are playing at Coors Field, and Colorado will be starting Antonio Senzatela and his 7.14 ERA. That's enough for me to convince you the Mets will be able to put up plenty of runs, but to cash an OVER with the total set at 10.5, we're going to need more than that.
Kodai Senga gets the start for the Mets, and while his 1.60 ERA may scare you away from betting the OVER, consider the fact that his FIP (Field Independent Pitching) is 3.21. That indicates some significant regression is on the horizon for him, and no place can dish out some harsh regression for a pitcher quite like the elevation of Coors Field.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
