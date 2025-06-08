Mets vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 8
The New York Mets have the best record in the National League, and they’re aiming to close out their series against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Colorado has just 12 wins in the 2025 season and is by far the worst team in baseball, so it’s not surprising that the Mets are nearly -300 favorites on the road in this contest.
New York will have Tylor Megill (3.77 ERA) on the mound against Rockies youngster Chase Dollander, who enters this start with a brutal 6.26 ERA in the 2025 season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s series finale.
Mets vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (-190)
- Rockies +1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Mets: -279
- Rockies: +221
Total
- 10.5 (Over -115/Under -106)
Mets vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- New York: Tylor Megill (4-4, 3.77 ERA)
- Colorado: Chase Dollander (2-5, 6.26 ERA)
Mets vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 8
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, WPIX
- Mets record: 41-24
- Rockies record: 12-52
Mets vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+290)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Lindor is a great bet on June 8:
This season, Lindor has already hit 14 home runs, and he’s really done a great job against right-handed pitching, hitting 10 homers while posting a slash line of .293/.372/.500.
On Sunday, Lindor and the Mets take on the Rockies and right-hander Chase Dollander, who has given up 10 home runs in the 2025 season in just nine starts. Dollander enters Sunday’s outing with a 6.26 ERA.
While this price for Lindor isn’t the best, I still think the Mets shortstop is worth a look in this matchup. The Colorado bullpen has struggled in 2025, allowing 29 home runs, and Lindor is hitting well over .270 from both sides of the plate this season.
With Juan Soto struggling, Lindor is my favorite Met to bet on in this market.
Mets vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
The Rockies rank in the bottom five in the league in nearly every major statistical category, ranking dead last in MLB in runs scored and team ERA.
So, it’s no surprise that they’re massive underdogs in this game.
I think it’s also worth noting that Colorado is the worst team in MLB on the run line (23-41) this season despite being set as an underdog in just about every game. On top of that, the Rockies are losing games by an average of three runs per contest in 2025.
I can’t trust them to cover with Dollander on the mound, as they’re just 3-6 straight up in his starts and he has an ERA north of 6.00.
The Mets should easily complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Mets -1.5 (-190 at DraftKings)
