Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Francisco Lindor, Adolis Garcia on Sunday)
Who doesn’t love a home-run bet to close out the weekend?
On Sunday, all 30 MLB teams are in action, and I’ve narrowed things down to three sluggers that I love to go deep.
Back on June 5, yours truly went a smooth 3-for-3 in home run picks, and now I’m back and looking to continue the momentum for Sunday’s action.
New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor is worth a look on Sunday against the lowly Colorado Rockies, and there is a Toronto Blue Jays starter that is a must fade today as well.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the home run props for Sunday, June 8.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, June 8
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+290)
- Trevor Larnach to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Adolis Garcia to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+290)
This season, Lindor has already hit 14 home runs, and he’s really done a great job against right-handed pitching, hitting 10 homers while posting a slash line of .293/.372/.500.
On Sunday, Lindor and the Mets take on the Rockies and right-hander Chase Dollander, who has given up 10 home runs in the 2025 season in just nine starts. Dollander enters Sunday’s outing with a 6.26 ERA.
While this price for Lindor isn’t the best, I still think the Mets shortstop is worth a look in this matchup. The Colorado bullpen has struggled in 2025, allowing 29 home runs, and Lindor is hitting well over .270 from both sides of the plate this season.
With Juan Soto struggling, Lindor is my favorite Met to bet on in this market.
Trevor Larnach to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has 10 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s really picked things up as of late, hitting .315 with three homers over the last two weeks of action.
Larnach has crushed right-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .285/.356/.473 slash line while smacking nine of his 10 home runs.
Now, he has the best matchup in baseball on Sunday afternoon.
Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis is on the mound against the Twins, and the 29-year-old enters this start with a 5.84 ERA and 17 home runs allowed across 12 outings in 2025. Francis is averaging over a home run allowed per outing, and he only has three appearances all season where he didn’t give up a long ball.
That’s great news for Larnach and the Twins, especially since Larnach homered off of Francis in his lone at bat against him earlier in his career.
Adolis Garcia to Hit a Home Run (+425)
The Texas Rangers’ offense hasn’t been great in 2025, but I love the matchup for the Rangers on Sunday against Washington Nationals starter Trevor Williams.
Williams enters Sunday’s outing with a 6.03 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP, allowing four or more runs in seven outings in the 2025 season.
He’s also allowed his fair share of long balls (seven in 12 appearances), and has the bullpen with the No. 29 ERA in MLB backing him up. So, Texas’ offense should be able to make something happen on Sunday.
Enter Adolis Garcia.
The slugging outfielder has just seven homers in the 2025 season, but all of them have come against right-handed pitching. Garcia is also starting to turn things around as of late, hitting .294 over the last week.
In his career against Williams, Garcia is 2-for-6 with a double and two walks. I think he’s worth a look at this price to hit a homer on Sunday.
