Mets vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
The New York Mets have gotten back into the top spot in the NL East, and they’re looking to stay there through the All-Star break with a win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
Kansas City is four games under .500 in the 2025 season, and it’s looking to avoid a sweep with lefty Noah Cameron on the bump in this matchup.
The Mets will counter with Clay Holmes, who has a 3.29 ERA in the 2025 season and has fared well as a starter after spending most of his career in a relief role.
Here’s a breakdown of this series finale, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Mets vs. Royals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mets -1.5 (+136)
- Royals +1.5 (-167)
Moneyline
- Mets: -116
- Royals: -104
Total
- 8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Mets vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- New York: Clay Holmes (8-4, 3.29 ERA)
- Kansas City: Noah Cameron (3-4, 2.56 ERA)
Mets vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSKC, WPIX
- Mets record: 55-41
- Royals record: 46-50
Mets vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Soto could be worth a look on July 13:
New York Mets superstar Juan Soto is also a steal at +425 on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals and youngster Noah Cameron.
Cameron has given up seven home runs in 11 appearances this season, and Soto is hitting .265 with an .809 OPS against lefties. Over the last two weeks (12 games), Soto has homered three times and has a batting average of .317.
While he’s only homered four times against left-handed pitching this season, Soto is up to 23 homers overall and may be able to get to the Kansas City bullpen (36 homers allowed this season) later in the game.
Mets vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Cameron has pitched well in the 2025 season, posting a 2.56 ERA, and his advanced numbers back that up, as he’s in the 70th percentile or better in expected ERA, expecting batting average against and some other key metrics.
Despite that, the Royals are just 3-8 in his starts in 2025, mainly due to their lack of offense. Kansas City is just 29th in MLB in runs scored and 26th in OPS, and it’s a major reason why the team is unlikely to repeat the success it had last season when it made the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Mets are 14th in runs scored and eighth in OPS, and they should be able to keep this Kansas City offense in check with Holmes on the mound. New York is 12-6 in Holmes’ outings in 2025.
Since it’s such a small price to lay with the Mets, I’ll bet on them completing the sweep on Sunday.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-116 at DraftKings)
