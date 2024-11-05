Miami (Florida) vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Miami avoided disaster at home last week, boat racing Duke in the second half to win and cover a three-touchdown point spread.
However, the Hurricanes must keep up its form to stay in prime position to be in the College Football Playoff picture. Miami travels to Georgia Tech in Week 11 ACC action with the Yellow Jackets hoping to be healthy after the BYE week and looking to pull a second straight stunner at the hands of the ‘Canes.
Can Georgia Tech pull off another upset? Can Cam Ward stay firmly in the Heisman Trophy race?
Let’s break it all down for this pivotal ACC showdown.
Miami (Florida) vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Miami (Florida): -11.5 (-110)
- Georgia Tech: +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Miami (Florida): -450
- Georgia Tech: +340
Total: 63.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Miami (Florida) vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 9th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Miami (Florida) Record: 9-0
- Georgia Tech Record: 5-4
Miami (Florida) vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
Miami (Florida)
Cam Ward: Ward continues to dazzle, the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy through 10 weeks of play. However, Ward is not without flaws, including a few confounding interceptions that have led to Miami falling behind by more than a touchdown in three ACC games this season. Can Ward play a clean game against a talented Georgia Tech team on the road that beat Miami just a year ago?
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: King’s status can’t be understated as the Georgia Tech offense has fallen off a cliff without him. The Yellow Jackets scored a combined 19 points without King in the last two games (against elite defenses Notre Dame and Virginia Tech) as the team needs King back in order to compete with the high-octane Miami offense.
Miami (Florida) vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
As stated above, King’s status is pivotal, and we won’t get much clarity until close to kickoff as the early indication is that the Georgia Tech quarterback will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday with his shoulder injury.
If King doesn’t go, the Georgia Tech offense will lose potency in the passing game against a vulnerable Miami secondary that is outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense this season.
The strength of the Miami defense is along the line, ranking 23rd in line yards and 30th in yards per carry allowed, but if Georgia Tech is able to deploy the likes of Eric Singleton and Malik Rutherford with a viable passing game, that can open up rushing lanes for Jamal Haynes.
On the other side, Georgia Tech has been a sturdy defense all season, 45th in EPA/Play, but far stronger against the run (second in defensive line yards) than the pass, which can be an issue against the Miami passing game that has the Heisman Trophy front runner in Ward under center.
However, I can’t look past the excellence of Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key as an underdog. Key is 12-6 against the spread as an underdog in the two-plus years at Georgia Tech with nine outright upsets.
I’ll take the points with the Yellow Jackets.
PICK: Georgia Tech +11.5
