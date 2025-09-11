Is Micah Parsons Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Packers)
The Green Bay Packers have listed star pass rusher Micah Parsons as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Parsons (back) was listed as questionable in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but he still played a limited number of snaps and recorded a sack for the Green Bay defense.
It’s likely that Parsons will suit up in this matchup – even though it’s a quick turnaround from the team’s Week 1 game. Green Bay is favored by three points in the latest odds at DraftKings, and the line has been hovering around three or 3.5 all week.
That’s a sign that Parsons is likely to suit up, as losing an impact player like the All-Pro pass rusher would potentially shift the line in favor of Washington.
However, the Packers may decide to limit the number of snaps Parsons plays for the second game in a row to ensure that he’s healthy for the rest of the 2025 season.
In Week 1 against Detroit, Parsons played just 30 snaps (44.78 percent), but he still made an impact. The newly-acquired star finished with a sack in the game and was constantly applying pressure on Jared Goff when he was on the field.
Green Bay is looking to move to 2-0 on Thursday, but it has a tough matchup against a mobile quarterback in Washington’s Jayden Daniels. Having Parsons on the field will be key for the Green Bay defense if it wants to keep Daniels in check.
