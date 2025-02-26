Michigan State vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Michigan State’s path to the Big Ten Championship got all that much clearer on Friday when it won at Michigan, taking possession of first place in the conference.
However, a National Championship contending team in Maryland looms on Wednesday night. The Terrapins have been fantastic this season and despite being two games out of first place in the Big Ten, have a claim to make that this is the best team in the conference. Can Maryland draw closer to first place with a win (and cover) on Wednesday night?
Here’s our betting preview.
Michigan State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan State: +3.5 (-110)
- Maryland: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Michigan State: +134
- Maryland: -162
Total: 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan State vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 26
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Michigan State Record: 21-8
- Maryland Record: 19-10
Michigan State vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Michigan State
Jase Richardson: Michigan State is a loaded roster of a bevy of quality players, but its highest ceiling player is the freshman Richardson, who continues to play elite basketball as the season continues. The guard has taken more on-ball reps with every passing game and is off a strong performance in Ann Arbor, scoring 21 points while grabbing six rebounds and racking up three steals in the Spartans key road win.
Maryland
Derik Queen: The freshman will have his hands full with a talented Michigan State frontcourt, but he has emerged as one of the best in the conference with his touch around the rim and his fantastic rebounding prowess. He is second in Big Ten defensive rebounding rate and has grabbed double digit boards in six of the last seven games.
Michigan State vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
This is a strong matchup for the Terps, who can match the best rebounding team, Michigan State, on the boards and also force the team to win in isolation sets.
The Sparty offense has been at its best this season by cleaning the offensive glass and getting to the free throw line, ranking first in rebounding percentage this season and 51st in the country in free throw rate. However, Maryland’s defense is stifling on the interior with the likes of Queen and 6’9” power forward Julian Reese who is also an elite rebounder.
With size on the inside, I expect Michigan State to be forced into late clock situations often and for the Terps defense to keep control of this matchup.
Meanwhile, Maryland’s offense is far more complete, able to shoot well from the perimeter (top 30 in the country in three-point percentage) while also an elite finishing team around the rim with the likes of Reese and Queen pacing a top 50 offense in near-proximity field goal percentage, per Haslametrics.
The Terps are the more complete roster, and I think the team can push this game to a convincing home win after Sparty has had some impressive wins despite being unable to shoot from the perimeter (348th in three-point percentage).
PICK: Maryland -3.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.