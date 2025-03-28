Michigan vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
No. 1 seed in the South Region, Auburn, will look to advance to the Elite Eight on Friday night against No. 5 seed Michigan, who has played in two thrilling NCAA Tournament games to date.
The Wolverines have thrived in its first season under head coach Dusty May, and it will face its stiffest test to date against one of the premier teams in college basketball this season in Auburn in the Sweet 16.
How should we bet on this one? We have you covered below!
Michigan vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: +8.5 (-108)
- Auburn: -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Michigan: +300
- Auburn: -385
Total: 153.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 28th
- Game Time: 9:39 PM EST
- Venue: State Farm Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Michigan Record: 27-9
- Auburn Record: 30-4
Michigan vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Danny Wolf: The seven-footer who plays point forward for the Wolverines, Wolf will continue to try and navigate the Michigan offense. He has been stuffing the stat sheet to date, averaging more than 12 points per game with 10 rebounds and three assists per game while adding five total blocks. Of course, last season Wolf was on the Yale team that upset Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn
Johni Broome: It’s been a rather muted NCAA Tournament scoring from the Wooden Award candidate, but he has been contributing in other ways. Overall, he averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds with an assist per game in the first two games. After being limited by big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, how will Broome handle facing the likes of Wolf and Vladislav Goldin?
Michigan vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
This is an intriguing matchup with a pair of teams that profile very similarly, paced by elite and versatile big men and capable wing play that can attack off the dribble and slash to the rim.
With the likes of Broome playing out of the post and Wolf operating as a point forward, these two teams utilize a similar offense, however look for Michigan to try to push off of misses and score on a middling Auburn transition defense.
While the Wolverines have struggled at times this season with turnovers, the team is outside the top 320 nationally in turnover rate, Auburn doesn’t pressure the ball on defense, right at the national average in turnover rate while also fouling at a bottom 55 rate.
There are pathways to Michigan keeping up with Auburn’s potent offense against a Tigers defense that has been trending in the wrong direction all season.
While the Tigers' offense is elite and has superior shot-making, the Wolverines' ability to score in close and contend on the glass with the likes of Goldin makes me bullish that the Wolverines can keep this game competitive and cover the spread.
PICK: Michigan +8.5 (-108, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
