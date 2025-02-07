Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 8
Indiana’s tumultuous season has hit a breaking point, and the season is all but over for the Hoosiers.
The Hoosiers weren’t able to capitalize on a star-studded transfer class as the team is trending towards missing the NCAA Tournament and reports surfaced Thursday night that head coach Mike Woodson will be stepping down at the end of the season.
Indiana plays host to Michigan on Saturday afternoon, as the Wolverines are pouncing on a transfer portal driven roster that has thrived under new head coach Dusty May. Can the Wolverines take care of business on the road and cover as small favorites?
Here’s our betting preview.
Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: -2.5 (-120)
- Indiana: +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Michigan: -150
- Indiana: +125
Total: 152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Michigan Record: 17-5
- Indiana Record: 14-9
Michigan vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Danny Wolf: The Yale transfer has made waves this season, averaging a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while contributing as the team’s point guard at times. At seven feet, Wolf has showcased an elite handle and off the dribble chops that makes him an incredibly tough cover.
Indiana
Oumar Ballo: Ballo has underwhelmed for the Hoosiers in his first season by way of the transfer portal. The big man will have to deal with the two-man pick-and-roll game with Wolf and Vladislav Goldin on both sides of the floor. Can Ballo have a bounce back effort after scoring only four points against Wisconsin.
Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
The Hoosiers are mired in a four game losing streak, and now the team’s coach is on his way out at the end of the season.
I don’t expect the Hoosiers to rally for this one with a bad matchup against Michigan.
Sure, the Hoosiers are at home, but the team isn’t equipped to handle the Wolf-Goldin two-man game, or expose the Wolverines’ shaky ball handling.
The Hoosiers have the third lowest turnover rate on defense, which will struggle to cause havoc against the worst ball handling team in the Big Ten, turning it over on nearly 20% of its possessions on offense.
When the Wolverines aren’t turning it over, the offense is generating plenty of good looks across the floor, ranking fourth in Big Ten effective field goal percentage and dominating inside with a top 50 field goal percentage near the rim, per Haslametrics.
The Hoosiers are in disarray, and I’m not trying to catch the falling knife in a game that implies the team is live for an upset. I’ll take the small point spread with the Wolverines.
PICK: Michigan -2.5
