Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Semifinal
The Maryland Terrapins and Michigan Wolverines faced off in each team's penultimate game in the regular season, resulting in a 71-65 victory for the Terps, and now the two teams will face off in the Big Ten tournament semifinal with a berth in the championship on the line.
Maryland comes into this game odds, fresh off a dominant 88-65 win against Illinois. Meanwhile, few people believed in Michigan after the Wolverines stumbled into the tournament on a three-game losing streak, but a 20-point victory against Purdue in the semifinals has given them some momentum ahead of Saturday's big game.
Let's dive into the odds, key players, and my best bet for this anticipated Saturday showdown.
Michigan vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Michigan +3.5 (-102)
- Maryland -3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Michigan +146
- Maryland -178
Total
- OVER 150.5 (-110)
- UNDER 150.5 (-110)
Michigan vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount+
- Michigan Record: 23-9 (14-6 Conference)
- St. John's Record: 25-7 (14-6 Conference)
Michigan vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Michigan
Danny Wolf: Danny Wolf caught fire against Purdue in the semifinal, racking up 18 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Michigan needs someone to step up if the Wolverines want to win the conference tournament, and maybe Wolf is the guy for the job.
Maryland
Rodney Rice: Rodney Rice took over in the game against Illinois, shooting 8-of-12 from the field for 26 points. The Terps have several players who can take over a game, but if Rice can continue playing at this level, they're going to be a tough team to beat.
Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Maryland was my pick to win the Big Ten Tournament and everything I've seen from this team so far makes me feel more confident in the pick. The Terps have no glaring weakness, ranking 57th in effective field goal percentage, eighth in defensive efficiency, and 23rd in extra scoring chances per game, averaging +4.6 per contest.
Michigan's shooting and shooting defense numbers are great, but the Wolverines struggle when it comes to creating extra scoring chances, averaging -2.8 per game. The reason for that can be blamed on turnovers. They rank 336th in college basketball in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 19.6% of their possessions.
Considering Maryland forces an average of 14.1 turnovers per game, the 35th most amongst all teams, the Terps are going to be in a great spot to win the turnover battle, which could prove to be the difference in this semifinal showdown.
Pick: Maryland -3.5 (-120) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!