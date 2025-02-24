Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
Michigan had its six game winning streak snapped at home in a rivalry matchup against Michigan State on Friday night and now will try to avoid a losing streak on the road against Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers have been a middling Big Ten team this season, dropping two of the last three games after a four game winning streak, and can use an impressive win at home against a quality Michigan team to bolster its NCAA Tournament standing.
In a projected coin flip, what’s the best way to attack this one from a betting perspective?
Here’s our betting preview.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: -1.5 (-102)
- Nebraska: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Michigan: -111
- Nebraska: -108
Total: 150.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Michigan Record: 20-6
- Nebraska Record: 17-10
Michigan vs. Nebraska Best Prop Bets
Michigan
Valdislav Goldin UNDER 18.5 Points (-105)
Goldin is off of a 21-point performance against Michigan State, his second straight game clearing 20 points, but I’m going to go under on his points prop on Monday night.
This is all matchup based as Nebraska is an elite rim denial defense that forces teams to operate along the perimeter to find much of its offense. Of course, Goldin is a menace down low at over seven feet tall with an array of post moves, but his shot diet is all around the rim.
With a poor matchup for him as a scorer, I’ll fade Goldin off some of his better scoring outputs in Big Ten play.
Nebraska
Juwan Gary UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (+106)
Gary has gone under this number in three straight games and is a fairly uninspiring rebounder for a poor rebounding unit in Nebraska. This is right in line with his season average, but his numbers are down from his prior two seasons with the Cornhuskers and will now have to battle with the likes of Danny Wolf and Goldin down low, a pair of seven footers.
Michigan is the better rebounding team, so I’m not sold on Gary getting a ton of reps in this one and will jump at plus money on him to go under his season long average.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
I think Michigan’s sliding offense may continue to underperform expectations on the road against a tricky matchup for them in Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers defense has struggled in Big Ten play, but the team is disciplined on defense, one that forces you to shoot from the perimeter while allowing the Big Ten’s lowest opponent free throw rate.
Further, the team is an elite transition denial defense, due in part because the team doesn’t try to generate second chances at all with the league’s lowest offensive rebounding rate, which can force the Wolverines to operate in the halfcourt more than it’ll prefer.
Michigan will shoot from the perimeter, ranking top three in Big Ten 3-point rate, but has struggled to shoot from the perimeter and has been far more effective utilizing Wolf and Goldin as forces near the rim. However, Nebraska’s compact defense denies the rim better than nearly every team in the Big Ten.
I don’t think Michigan’s offense is up for this matchup and can continue its downward slide.
I’ll side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 150.5 (-108, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
