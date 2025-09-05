Michigan vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Michigan takes its five-star quarterback on the road for the first time against an Oklahoma team that looked every bit the part of a Big 12 favorite in its opener.
The Wolverines dispatched New Mexico without much trouble, but the defensive cracks against a weak Lobos offense were glaring.
Meanwhile, the Sooners had John Mateer humming from the jump, throwing for nearly 400 yards with a supporting cast of wideouts that looked fully reloaded.
It’s a matchup where hype meets substance, and the scoreboard could quickly tilt toward the home side if Michigan can’t find a way to slow the aerial assault.
Michigan vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan +4.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Michigan (+158)
- Oklahoma (-192)
Total
- Over 44.5 (-115)
- Under 44.5 (-105)
Michigan vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Michigan Record: 1-0
- Oklahoma Record: 1-0
Michigan vs. Oklahoma Player to Watch
John Mateer, Quarterback – Oklahoma
John Mateer enters this week as the clear fulcrum of Oklahoma’s chances, and his debut was the kind that raises ceilings. Completing 30-of-37 for 392 yards and three scores, plus adding a rushing touchdown, he showed the balance and rhythm that had scouts calling him one of the top portal pickups in the country. His chemistry with Keontez Lewis was undeniable — nine catches, 119 yards, and two touchdowns — and the Sooners’ ability to stretch the field immediately erased questions about their downfield passing game.
What makes Mateer dangerous here is his efficiency: Oklahoma converted nine of ten third downs against South Dakota and looked surgical on sustained drives. Michigan’s defense, which allowed New Mexico to succeed on 43% of its designed dropbacks, suddenly looks vulnerable against a quarterback who thrives on quick decisions and vertical accuracy.
Michigan vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
The number leans small, but the edges are too obvious to ignore. Michigan’s offense still tilts toward Justice Haynes on the ground, and while he can churn out yards, that one-dimensional approach becomes a liability against an opponent that can score through the air. Underwood will have moments, but expecting a true freshman to solve Venables’ defense in his first hostile road start feels like a stretch. More importantly, Oklahoma’s passing game is equipped to punish the same defensive lapses New Mexico exploited — only this time with real talent at receiver and a quarterback who can press every level. The Sooners are built to get margin by forcing Michigan into catch-up mode, a script where the Wolverines lack answers.
Pick: Oklahoma -4.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.