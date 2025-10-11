Michigan vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines have won three games in a row, but they are underdogs on the road in Week 7 against the USC Trojans.
USC lost to a ranked Illinois team in Week 5, which knocked it out of the top-25, but the team still ranks No. 1 in the country in EPA/Play this season.
The Trojans, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, have wins over Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Michigan State and Purdue. The two-point loss to Illinois certainly hurts the Trojans’ chances of making the College Football Playoff, but they could bounce right back against a ranked Michigan team.
Freshman Bryce Underwood is looking to lead the Wolverines to a fifth win this season, although Michigan did lose its toughest game to date against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.
Michigan vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Michigan +2.5 (-108)
- USC -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Michigan: +114
- USC: -135
Total
- 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Michigan vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Michigan record: 4-1
- USC record: 4-1
Michigan vs. USC Key Players to Watch
Jayden Maiava, Quarterback, USC
This season, Maiava has been terrific for the Trojans, leading the country in yards per attempt and yards per completion while also ranking first in the Big Ten in passing yards and passing yards per game.
Even though USC is coming off a two-point loss to Illinois, Maiava is the more trustworthy quarterback in this game between him and freshman Bryce Underwood.
Maiava has 11 scores to just one pick and has completed 70.5 percent of his passes this season. Even in the loss to Illinois, he threw for 364 yards.
I’d expect a strong showing from Maiava against a Michigan defense that is 54th in the country in EPA/Pass.
Michigan vs. USC Prediction and Pick
These teams both lost their lone game against a ranked opponent earlier this season, but I’m buying this USC offense against the Wolverines in Week 7.
USC is No. 1 in EPA/Play on offense and No. 1 in EPA/Pass, as Maiava has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Michigan’s defense is much better against the run than it is against the pass, and that’s concerning when looking at the Wolverines’ offensive profile.
Underwood has just three passing scores this season, and Michigan is only 51st in EPA/Play on offense. Underwood is completing just 59.2 percent of his passes, which makes it tough to trust Michigan when it comes to moving the ball week in and week out.
USC did give up 34 points to Illinois, but it has won every other game by double digits.
I’ll back the better quarterback – Maiava – to lead his team to a win.
Pick: USC Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
