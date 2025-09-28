Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been ruled out for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury.
Evans left the Bucs' Week 3 win over the New York Jets with the injury and did not return. He failed to practice this week, a sign that this ailment could keep him out for multiple weeks. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Evans is expected to miss multiple games with the injury.
“Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to miss three to four weeks with a strained left hamstring, sources told ESPN,” Laine wrote.
“Evans suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory over the New York Jets. An MRI on Tuesday showed that Evans has a ‘mild to moderate’ strain, according to sources.”
With Evans out, the Bucs will likely lean more on rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka in the passing game against a tough Philly defense. However, the Bucs also have reinforcements on Sunday, as Chris Godwin (questionable) is expected to make his return from an ankle injury that he suffered last season.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the Tampa Bay passing game with Evans out of the lineup.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Emeka Egbuka OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Even with Godwin making his return, I think Egbuka is the receiver to trust in Week 4.
Godwin may be limited in his first game back for the Bucs, and Egbuka has established a nice rapport with Baker Mayfield over the first few weeks of the season. The rookie has three touchdown catches, and he's finished with 67, 29 and 85 receiving yards, seeing a season-high eight targets in Week 3 when Evans went down.
Egbuka should see plenty of looks on Sunday, and with the Bucs set as underdogs in this matchup, there's a chance they have to air the ball out in the second half because they are trailing.
Egbuka should be the No. 1 option in the passing game as Godwin works his way back into full health -- and game shape -- this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.