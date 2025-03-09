Minnesota vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, March 9
Rutgers and Minnesota will enter their regular season finale against each other in identical spots. Both teams are 7-12 in Big Ten play this season and the winner will put themselves in a more favorable position to go on a Cinderella run in the conference tournament.
Let's take a look at the odds, a prop bets, and my prediction for this Big Ten showdown.
Minnesota vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Minnesota +5.5 (-115)
- Rutgers -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Minnesota +185
- Rutgers -225
Total
- OVER 143.5 (-105)
- UNDER 143.5 (-115)
Minnesota vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Minnesota Record: 15-15 (7-12 Conference)
- Rutgers Record: 14-16 (7-12 Conference)
Minnesota vs. Rutgers Best Prop Bet
Dawson Garcia OVER 19.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
Dawson Garcia, who's already averaging 19.1 points per game this season and now he gets to face one of the worst shooting defenses in the country in Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights allowing teams to shoot 46.2% from the field, which ranks 279th in the country. Expect Garcia to have a big day on the court today.
Minnesota vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
It's not just their conference records which are identical, but a lot of their metrics are extremely similar as well. If there's one area where a team has an advantage it's the defense of the Golden Gophers. Minnesota comes into this game ranking 187th in defensive efficiency while Rutgers ranks just 270th.
Minnesota has also seen some slight improvement with its shooting in their last few games, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 50.9% in their three most recent contests.
This game deserves to be closer to a pick'em than it is. Give me the points with Minnesota.
Pick: Minnesota +5.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
